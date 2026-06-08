EACC charges clerical officer over alleged Sh100,000 bribe at Uasin Gishu lands office

A clerical officer, Noah Kipkemboi Rotich,, has been charged after EACC investigations into allegations that he solicited and received a Sh100,000 bribe to facilitate land subdivision services at the Uasin Gishu Lands Office.

He was arraigned in court following approval by the DPP and released on bail. The case highlights continued anti-corruption efforts targeting land administration offices.

In a statement on Monday, EACC highlighted that the officer was brought before court after investigations into complaints that he demanded money from a member of the public in exchange for processing land subdivision services.

The accused, a clerical officer attached to the Uasin Gishu Lands Office, was presented before court on Monday and charged with receiving a bribe contrary to the Bribery Act, 2016.

“The accused, Noah Kipkemboi Rotich, was presented before court today and charged with receiving a bribe contrary to the Bribery Act, 2016.”

According to the Commission, the case originated from a complaint lodged by a member of the public who alleged that the officer had demanded a bribe to facilitate the subdivision process.

“The case arose from a complaint received by the Commission alleging that Rotich had demanded a bribe to facilitate the subdivision process.”

Investigators said evidence gathered during inquiries established that Rotich had allegedly solicited Sh100,000 from the complainant and received part of the money as a bribe.

“Investigations established that he had solicited Sh100,000 from the complainant and received part of the bribe.”

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission further stated that after completing investigations, it forwarded the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for review and approval of charges.

“Following completion of investigations, EACC forwarded the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved the prosecution.”

The accused was subsequently arraigned in court, where bail terms were issued. He was released on a cash bail of Sh30,000 or an alternative bond of Sh100,000 pending further court proceedings.

“The accused was granted a cash bail of Sh30,000 or, alternatively, a bond of Sh100,000.”

The case highlights ongoing efforts by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to tackle corruption within land administration offices, which are frequently cited in complaints involving bribery, irregular facilitation fees, and delays in service delivery.

Officials say land offices remain among the most vulnerable public institutions due to high demand for services and the financial value attached to land transactions, which can create opportunities for bribery and misconduct.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to promoting integrity and accountability within public service institutions across the country.

“EACC remains committed to combating corruption and promoting integrity in public service.”

The case against Rotich is expected to proceed in court as prosecutors present evidence gathered during investigations. If convicted, he faces penalties under the Bribery Act 2016, which criminalises both the solicitation and receipt of bribes by public officials.