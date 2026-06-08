KURA announces partial closure of major Nairobi roads for bridge construction works

Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) announced on Monday the partial closure of key roads in Nairobi, including Kenyatta Avenue, Valley Road, Jakaya Kikwete Road, and Haile Selassie Avenue, to facilitate bridge construction works.

The closures, beginning on June 12, 2026, will remain in effect for up to eight months, with motorists advised to use alternative routes.

According to KURA, the closure will remain in effect until February 12, 2027.

In a statement signed by KURA Director General Eng. Silas Kinoti, the authority said the move was necessary to facilitate ongoing infrastructure development while ensuring the safety of road users and minimising disruptions during construction.

He reiterated the authority’s commitment to delivering infrastructure projects aimed at improving movement within urban centres while maintaining safety standards throughout the construction period.

KURA explained that the affected sections would be accessible under controlled traffic arrangements as contractors undertake bridge construction works within the project area.

"This is to allow the contractor to undertake bridge construction works while ensuring the safety of road users and enhance minimal traffic disruptions."

The authority urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use designated alternative routes during the construction period.

“We urge motorists to use alternative routes and to follow guidance from traffic police and marshals.”

In a separate notice, KURA also announced the partial closure of a section of Haile Selassie Avenue for four months starting June 12, 2026.

The authority said the closure would remain in force until October 12, 2026, to facilitate similar bridge construction works.

"We wish to notify the general public that section of Haile Selassie Avenue will be partially closed as from Friday, June 12, 2026, till Monday, October 12, 2026 (Four Months), both days inclusive."

As with the other road sections, KURA said the works were aimed at supporting infrastructure improvements while maintaining safe movement for motorists and pedestrians.

"This is to allow the contractor to undertake bridge construction works while ensuring the safety of road users and enhance minimal traffic disruptions."

The roads affected form part of some of Nairobi's busiest transport corridors, linking the central business district with several residential and commercial areas.

The announcement is expected to affect daily commuters, public service vehicles, and businesses operating along the affected routes, particularly during peak traffic hours.

KURA, however, maintained that the temporary inconvenience was necessary to support long-term improvements to the city's transport network.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused as we endeavour to Transform Urban Mobility."

The notices were signed by KURA Director General Eng. Silas Kinoti, who reiterated the authority's commitment to delivering infrastructure projects aimed at improving movement within urban centres while maintaining safety standards throughout the construction period.