KURA announces partial closure of major Nairobi roads for bridge construction works

Nairobi · Chrispho Owuor ·
KURA announces partial closure of major Nairobi roads for bridge construction works
The Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

KURA explained that the affected sections would be accessible under controlled traffic arrangements as contractors undertake bridge construction works within the project area

Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) announced on Monday the partial closure of key roads in Nairobi, including Kenyatta Avenue, Valley Road, Jakaya Kikwete Road, and Haile Selassie Avenue, to facilitate bridge construction works.

The closures, beginning on June 12, 2026, will remain in effect for up to eight months, with motorists advised to use alternative routes.

According to KURA, the closure will remain in effect until February 12, 2027.

In a statement signed by KURA Director General Eng. Silas Kinoti, the authority said the move was necessary to facilitate ongoing infrastructure development while ensuring the safety of road users and minimising disruptions during construction.

He reiterated the authority’s commitment to delivering infrastructure projects aimed at improving movement within urban centres while maintaining safety standards throughout the construction period.

KURA explained that the affected sections would be accessible under controlled traffic arrangements as contractors undertake bridge construction works within the project area.

"This is to allow the contractor to undertake bridge construction works while ensuring the safety of road users and enhance minimal traffic disruptions."

The authority urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use designated alternative routes during the construction period.

“We urge motorists to use alternative routes and to follow guidance from traffic police and marshals.”

In a separate notice, KURA also announced the partial closure of a section of Haile Selassie Avenue for four months starting June 12, 2026.

The authority said the closure would remain in force until October 12, 2026, to facilitate similar bridge construction works.

"We wish to notify the general public that section of Haile Selassie Avenue will be partially closed as from Friday, June 12, 2026, till Monday, October 12, 2026 (Four Months), both days inclusive."

As with the other road sections, KURA said the works were aimed at supporting infrastructure improvements while maintaining safe movement for motorists and pedestrians.

"This is to allow the contractor to undertake bridge construction works while ensuring the safety of road users and enhance minimal traffic disruptions."

The roads affected form part of some of Nairobi's busiest transport corridors, linking the central business district with several residential and commercial areas.

The announcement is expected to affect daily commuters, public service vehicles, and businesses operating along the affected routes, particularly during peak traffic hours.

KURA, however, maintained that the temporary inconvenience was necessary to support long-term improvements to the city's transport network.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused as we endeavour to Transform Urban Mobility."

The notices were signed by KURA Director General Eng. Silas Kinoti, who reiterated the authority's commitment to delivering infrastructure projects aimed at improving movement within urban centres while maintaining safety standards throughout the construction period.

Tags

Nairobi Haile Selassie Avenue Kenyatta Avenue Valley Road KURA road closures Traffic management Bridge construction Jakaya Kikwete Road

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  6. 9
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  9. 12
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  11. 14
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  12. 15
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz