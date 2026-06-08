Mandera South MP Kore calls for action after civilians killed along Kenya–Somalia border

Mandera South Constituency MP Abdulwahab Kore has condemned the killing of civilians in Elwak and Qabanawa along the Kenya–Somalia border.

He called the attacks “brutal and senseless” and urged security agencies to act swiftly to apprehend perpetrators.

The legislator expressed solidarity with bereaved families, appealed for calm among residents, and emphasized unity, accountability, and urgent restoration of peace in the region.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the MP highlighted that the attacks had left families devastated and called for urgent security action.

“It is with profound grief and deep shock that I address the brutal and senseless killing of innocent civilians in Elwak, Somalia, yesterday, and at Qabanawa this morning. This heinous act is an assault not only on the victims and their families, but on the dignity and conscience of our entire community. I unequivocally condemn this act of violence in the strongest possible terms,” he stated.

He added that there was no justification for the killings and urged authorities to move quickly to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“To the bereaved families: your pain is immeasurable, and your loss is felt by all of us. I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences. You are not alone. The community stands with you in mourning, and we are committed to ensuring that justice is served in honor of your loved ones.”

Kore's remarks come amid Kenya’s northern border with Somalia, particularly Mandera County, including Elwak, has remained a long-running insecurity hotspot linked to the spillover of Somalia’s armed conflict and activity by Al-Shabaab militants.

Since 2009, repeated cross-border attacks have targeted civilians, security forces, and transport routes, with incidents ranging from IED explosions to ambushes and kidnappings, sometimes causing double-digit fatalities in single attacks.

Recent data shows sustained violence: in March 2025, six police officers were killed in a Garissa border camp raid, while other Mandera incidents have killed at least 4–10 people per attack in different years.

Analysts report that border counties experience multiple attacks monthly, driven by porous borders, weak surveillance, and militant mobility.

The killings in Elwak and Qabanawa are consistent with this pattern, likely involving armed extremist groups exploiting remote terrain and cross-border movement.

Motivations often include retaliation against Kenyan security operations in Somalia, territorial control, and intimidation of border communities.

Authorities typically respond with intensified patrols, though civilian exposure remains high due to limited state presence and difficult geography.

Moving forward, the MP called on security agencies to intensify operations in the region and ensure accountability.

“I call upon the relevant security agencies to act with immediate urgency to deploy intensified security measures in Elwak, apprehend the perpetrators without delay, and ensure that all those responsible are prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Accountability is not optional; it is a duty.”

He urged residents to remain calm and avoid retaliation.

“To the residents of Elwak and the broader community, I urge calm, unity, and resilience. Do not allow the perpetrators of this act to achieve their goal of sowing fear, division, and chaos among us. Stand. Choose dialogue over division, and peace over revenge. Our unity is our greatest strength, and it is what will see us through this dark moment.”

He also appealed to community and religious leaders to promote peace.

“I appeal to community and religious leaders to reinforce messages of peace and to actively support efforts to restore calm and security in the region. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.”

Mandera South Constituency lies along Kenya’s north-eastern border with Somalia, a region that has for years faced intermittent insecurity linked to cross-border attacks and armed group activity, often affecting civilians, pastoral communities, and transport routes connecting remote settlements to major trading centres.

Security agencies have in recent months intensified patrols along the border corridor as part of broader efforts to curb violence and protect civilians, with leaders repeatedly urging cooperation between communities and authorities to prevent further loss of life and restore stability in the affected areas.

Government officials say investigations into the latest killings are ongoing across the region at present time currently.