Kindiki urges teachers to shape civic behaviour beyond classrooms

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has placed teachers at the centre of Kenya’s civic life, urging them to go beyond classroom teaching and take a more active role in guiding how society behaves, especially during moments of political and social tension.

Speaking in Meru County during the Thanksgiving Service of Njira Muthomi, Kuppet Executive Secretary, Kindiki said educators are uniquely positioned to help citizens understand national issues and promote peaceful ways of expressing grievances.

He argued that because teachers are educated, trusted, and widely respected in communities, their influence should extend into shaping public behaviour.

The DP said Kenya’s democracy allows citizens to speak freely and demand accountability, but warned that such freedoms must be exercised responsibly and without destroying livelihoods or public infrastructure.

“I plead with you not to allow our nation to sink into negative values that can be destructive to our country,” he said.

Kindiki stressed that teachers already play a major role in shaping young people in schools, but added that their influence does not end there. He said they also act as opinion leaders in their communities and their views are taken seriously by many people.

He encouraged them to use that position to guide society on how to engage with national issues without violence or disorder. According to him, teachers can help explain to communities what is acceptable and what is not when citizens are expressing dissatisfaction.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki interacts with the crowd during the Thanksgiving Service of Njira Muthomi, Kuppet Executive Secretary in Meru on May 23, 2026.PHOTO/DPCS Deputy President Kithure Kindiki interacts with the crowd during the Thanksgiving Service of Njira Muthomi, Kuppet Executive Secretary in Meru on May 23, 2026.PHOTO/DPCS

While defending the right to protest and speak out, he drew a clear line against destruction of property and disruption of public order. He said grievances must be expressed peacefully and within the law.

“It is okay to express dissatisfaction and to demand better governance, but it is not your right… to destroy the economy that the people of Kenya have built painfully over the years,” he said.

Going further, the DP also cautioned against attacks on private businesses and public infrastructure during demonstrations, saying such actions harm ordinary citizens who are not part of political disputes.

Kindiki said teachers should step in as civic educators in their communities, helping people understand that disagreement with government or leaders should not lead to violence or looting.

On Monday, during the fule price protest, protesters reportedly broke into the Nyeri branch of Khetia's Supermarket and looted goods .Videos shared online showed crowds forcing their way into the supermarket as chaos erupted in Nyeri town.

Beyond civic responsibility, he also praised the teaching profession as one built on sacrifice, saying teachers spend most of their lives focused on other people’s children while society often struggles to fully reward their contribution.

He said no level of pay or improvement in conditions of service can fully match the value of what teachers do in shaping both knowledge and character.

Kindiki also used the occasion to encourage teachers to continue being role models and leaders in society, saying their education and exposure place them in a trusted position to influence national direction.

In conclusion, the Deputy President congratulated the newly elected Executive Secretary for KUPPET in Meru County, Morris Muthomi Njira, and commended teachers for their organisation and commitment to the profession.