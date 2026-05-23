Nairobi tops teargas use as Kenya protest study exposes county gaps

Nairobi · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Nairobi tops teargas use as Kenya protest study exposes county gaps
Teargas in Nairobi's CBD. PHOTO/REUTERS
In Summary

According to the data, Nairobi recorded 82 teargas incidents from 284 protests, the highest in the country. Mombasa and Kisumu each registered 14 incidents, despite having fewer protests at 44 and 36 respectively.

A new national report has exposed wide differences in how Kenyan counties respond to protests, with Nairobi emerging as the area where teargas is used most frequently during demonstrations.

The Kenya Freedom Index, published on Friday, May 22, 2026, by Amnesty International Kenya and Odipo Dev, tracks protest activity and police response between 2020 and 2025. It shows that crowd-control tactics vary widely depending on location and type of protest.

According to the data, Nairobi recorded 82 teargas incidents from 284 protests, the highest in the country. Mombasa and Kisumu each registered 14 incidents, despite having fewer protests at 44 and 36 respectively.

Nakuru recorded 11 incidents across 50 demonstrations. Uasin-Gishu and Kiambu both had 38 protests, but Uasin-Gishu recorded six teargas cases compared to Kiambu’s four. Kisii registered eight incidents from 30 protests.

The report highlights gaps between counties even where protest levels are similar.

“The most important comparison is between counties with similar protest volumes but sharply different teargas rates,” the report stated.

It further attributes the differences to variations in policing systems and local decision-making structures.

“They reflect policing decisions, command cultures, and local accountability structures that vary county by county,”

The study notes that the risk faced by protesters is not equal across the country.

“The right to protest in Kenya does not carry the same risk everywhere. Where you live determines how likely you are to be met with gas.”

It also found that police use of weapons was concentrated around specific categories of demonstrations.

“The data on weapons deployment is not evenly distributed across protest types,”

Governance-related protests, Gen Z-led actions, and opposition rallies were most likely to attract stronger police responses.

“It targeted Governance protests, Gen Z-led actions, and opposition demonstrations led by politicians that attract the heaviest weaponised responses.”

In contrast, some labour and community protests recorded lower levels of force, though the report says the pattern was not uniform across all counties.

“That unevenness is itself a finding. The right to protest should not vary by what you are protesting about. Sadly, the data shows that in Kenya, it does,”

The findings add to ongoing concerns about how protests have been handled in recent years, especially those involving young people and opposition groups.

Rights groups say the disparities point to the need for clearer national standards in crowd control and stronger accountability within the police service.

The report is expected to renew debate on whether constitutional rights to assembly are applied equally across the country.

Tags

Amnesty International Kenya demonstrations teargas Kenya Freedom Index

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  6. 9
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  9. 12
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  12. 15
    Education and Career

    Over 1.1 million learners left out as school funding gap widens