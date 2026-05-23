Uganda Airlines suspends Kinshasa flights as Ebola outbreak escalates in DRC

Uganda Airlines has suspended all flights to and from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as Uganda steps up measures to prevent the spread of Ebola following imported cases linked to the ongoing outbreak across the border.

The national carrier announced that the temporary suspension would take effect from May 23, 2026, and remain in force until further notice, citing concerns over public health and safety.

In a notice issued by the airline's management, Uganda Airlines said the move was intended to protect passengers, crew members and the wider public as authorities continue to monitor developments surrounding the outbreak.

“The decision was taken as a precautionary measure in the interest of the health, safety, and well-being of our passengers, crew, and the wider public,” the airline said.

Passengers affected by the cancellations have been advised to contact the airline through its customer service channels for assistance and guidance.

“We regret the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our valued customers during this period,” the notice stated.

The airline said it would continue to monitor the situation closely in consultation with health and aviation authorities and would issue further updates when necessary.

The suspension comes days after Uganda confirmed two imported cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola Virus Disease connected to the ongoing outbreak in the DRC.

According to Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine, one of the patients died while the second patient is recovering after testing negative for Ebola on May 18 and May 20.

Atwine said health officials had identified 127 contacts linked to the cases and placed them under institutional quarantine as part of efforts to stop further transmission.

She said the government had activated nationwide preparedness and response measures through the National Task Force chaired by the Vice President.

“Government has intensified sensitisation campaigns, strengthened screening and treatment capacities at border points and temporarily suspended selected cross-border transport activities between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Atwine said.

Authorities have also introduced additional measures, including enhanced border patrols, the temporary suspension of weekly markets in border sub-counties and restrictions on large public gatherings in areas considered to be at high risk near the DRC border.

Despite the heightened alert, Atwine assured the public that schools would reopen as scheduled, although learning institutions would be required to strictly adhere to Ministry of Health guidelines.

She urged Ugandans to remain calm, observe hygiene measures and promptly report any suspected Ebola symptoms to the nearest health facility.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has continued to raise concern over the outbreak in eastern DRC involving the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment.

The agency has described the situation as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern following an increase in suspected infections and the spread of cases across borders.