Afghanistan flash floods from heavy rains kill at least 24 in 48 hours

Global Affairs · Ann Nyambura ·
Afghanistan flash floods from heavy rains kill at least 24 in 48 hours
Afghan residents clear sludge from a street after heavy rain showers induced flash floods in the Khash district of Badakhshan province on May 22, 2026. PHOTO/AFP
In Summary

The latest wave of fatalities comes just a day after disaster authorities reported additional deaths linked to flooding across other provinces

Heavy rains and flash floods sweeping across Afghanistan have left at least 24 people dead within 48 hours, with several provinces reporting deaths, missing persons, and widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure as stormy weather continues to batter the country.

In the northern province of Baghlan, disaster officials reported that 15 people died within the last 24 hours as floodwaters tore through communities, leaving many others injured and rescue efforts ongoing.

“Fifteen people have lost their lives, and dozens more have been injured due to the floods,” said Farooq Akhplawak, spokesman for the Baghlan governor.

In the northeastern province of Badakhshan, officials confirmed two deaths and two people missing after sudden flooding triggered severe destruction in residential areas. A local official said: "Two people have died, two others are missing, more than 100 residential houses have been destroyed."

In central Wardak province, one more person was reported dead due to flash floods, adding to the rising toll linked to the extreme weather conditions affecting several regions at once.

The latest wave of fatalities comes just a day after disaster authorities reported additional deaths linked to flooding across other provinces. "In the past 24 hours... six people were martyred, and eleven people were injured," Afghanistan's disaster management authority (ANDMA) spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Hammad said on Thursday.

Heavy rains have been pounding Afghanistan since Wednesday, triggering floods in multiple areas and worsening already fragile conditions in rural and mountainous regions. Since late March, persistent rainfall has led to repeated flooding and landslides, damaging homes, roads, and farmland across the country.

The situation adds to an already heavy toll, with at least 148 people killed and 137 others injured in earlier flooding during April alone. Disaster officials say the pattern of extreme weather has become more frequent, hitting hard in areas with weak infrastructure and limited emergency response capacity.

Afghanistan continues to face recurring natural disasters, with floods, landslides, and storms affecting vulnerable communities, especially in remote regions where access to aid remains limited.

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floodwaters Afghanistan's disaster management authority Wardak province

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