Drier days ahead as long rains season nears close, Kenya Met says

After weeks of widespread flooding and persistent rainfall, a shift in weather patterns is expected to bring some relief across the country, with forecasters pointing to reduced rainfall from mid-May.

According to the latest outlook by the Kenya Meteorological Department, the intense rains that have dominated the March–April–May season are likely to taper off in the coming weeks, marking the approach of the season’s conclusion.

The agency indicates that the beginning of May will still be characterised by continued rainfall in several regions, with heavy showers expected to persist before a gradual decline sets in later in the month.

Projections show that by the second half of May, most parts of the country will record lower-than-usual rainfall, signalling a transition towards generally dry conditions.

However, some regions are expected to experience lingering showers beyond May. Parts of Central Kenya, the Lake Victoria Basin, western Kenya and coastal areas may continue receiving rainfall into June, although totals are likely to remain below seasonal averages.

The expected end of the long rains will usher in a cooler and drier period, particularly in high-altitude areas where temperatures are forecast to drop.

Even with the anticipated improvement, the immediate outlook remains concerning. Heavy rains in early May could still lead to flooding, waterlogging and disruptions, especially in areas prone to poor drainage.

Public health risks remain elevated, with authorities warning of possible increases in waterborne illnesses and malaria cases in affected communities.

Farmers have also been cautioned to monitor their fields closely, as continued rainfall in some agricultural zones could damage crops due to excessive moisture.

In the Southeastern Lowlands, rainfall is expected to be uneven, with periods of reduced precipitation interrupted by occasional heavy storms, creating inconsistent conditions for farming.

Water systems are also under pressure, with rivers and reservoirs in high-rainfall zones facing the risk of rising levels and possible overflow.

The Kenya Red Cross has reported multiple flood-related incidents, including cases where motorists have been stranded and concerns raised over missing individuals.

In Nairobi, sections of Mombasa Road near the Eastern Bypass were affected by flooding, leading to traffic disruption and safety concerns for road users.

The National Police Service has urged drivers to remain cautious as emergency teams continue to respond to affected areas.

In Mukuru kwa Njenga, floodwaters have reportedly cut off access to homes, with rescue teams deployed to assess the situation and support residents.

Elsewhere, emergency responders successfully rescued occupants of a vehicle trapped in floodwaters near T-Mall along Lang’ata Road, with no injuries reported.

In Kajiado County, three people were rescued after their lorry was caught in rising waters along the Kandisi River, while similar incidents have been recorded in Moyale, highlighting the widespread impact of the ongoing rains.