Kenya issues flood warning as rains intensify in parts of the country

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall advisory warning that several parts of the country are expected to experience intensified rainfall between April 22 and April 27, 2026, with authorities cautioning residents to remain alert to the risk of flooding, strong winds and hazardous sea conditions.

In the advisory released on Friday, rainfall is projected to continue across multiple regions, with a likelihood of increased intensity during the forecast period.

“Rainfall is expected to continue across several parts of the country. From 22nd April to 27th April 2026, the rainfall is likely to intensify, with accumulations exceeding 20mm in 24 hours over the Coast, as well as parts of the Northeastern and Southeastern Lowlands,” the statement read.

The weather department noted that the expected rainfall may be accompanied by strong winds, potentially posing risks to infrastructure, transport, and marine operations.

“The upcoming rainfall may be accompanied by gusty winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s),” the advisory stated, warning of possible disruptions in affected regions.

Coastal counties, in particular, are expected to experience rough marine conditions, with sea wave activity forecast to increase significantly over the period.

“Additionally, sea waves are expected to reach heights of more than 2 meters along the Coast,” the department added.

The advisory identifies several counties likely to be affected, including Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, and Garissa. Other areas under watch include parts of Wajir, Mandera, Taita-Taveta, Kitui, and Makueni.

Meteorologists have urged residents in the listed counties to remain vigilant due to the heightened risk of flooding and related hazards, including flash floods and reduced visibility, which could disrupt daily activities and transport systems.

“People in all the mentioned areas should remain vigilant for potential floods, flash floods, and poor visibility,” the department said, emphasising the need for heightened preparedness.

The advisory further warned that floodwaters may affect areas that do not receive heavy rainfall directly, particularly downstream locations where water may accumulate unexpectedly.

“Note that flood waters may occur in areas where it has not rained heavily, particularly downstream,” the statement cautioned.

In its safety guidance, the Kenya Meteorological Department urged residents to avoid risky behavior during the rainy period, especially when traversing flooded areas or engaging in outdoor activities during storms.

“To ensure safety residents are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields,” the advisory stated.

The department also cautioned against seeking shelter in unsafe locations during thunderstorms, highlighting the risk of lightning strikes in exposed or conductive environments.

“Not to shelter under trees or near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes,” the advisory added.

Maritime users along the Coast have also been urged to exercise caution due to expected rough sea conditions, which could pose dangers to fishing and transport activities.

“Take precautions while engaging in maritime activities,” the statement said, without providing further operational details.

The Meteorological Department confirmed that updates will be issued as necessary should there be any significant changes in the weather patterns during the forecast period.

“Updates will be provided promptly if there are any changes,” the agency stated.

The advisory comes at a time when parts of the country are already experiencing varying rainfall patterns associated with seasonal weather changes.

Authorities have urged both county governments and national disaster response agencies to remain on alert to mitigate possible impacts.

Residents in the affected regions have been encouraged to closely follow official weather updates and adhere to safety instructions as the country prepares for a week of potentially intensified rainfall activity.