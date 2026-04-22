Coastal and inland counties on alert as heavy rainfall forecast begins April 22

Residents in several parts of the Coast, Northeastern and Southeastern regions have been advised to stay alert as the Kenya Meteorological Department warns of heavy rainfall expected to intensify between April 22 and April 27, 2026, raising the risk of flooding, strong winds, and rough sea conditions across multiple counties.

The weather update indicates that rainfall currently being experienced in some areas is likely to continue and grow stronger over the coming days, with officials cautioning that the situation could lead to dangerous conditions in both inland and coastal zones.

The advisory focuses on several counties expected to be most affected, including Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Garissa, Tana River, Wajir, Mandera, Taita-Taveta, Kitui, and Makueni.

In its notice issued on April 21, 2026, the Kenya Meteorological Department said the rains will not only persist but are expected to become heavier during the five-day period beginning April 22.

The department warned that rainfall levels in some of these areas may go beyond safe limits within short periods, increasing the chance of flooding in low-lying and riverine areas.

“Rainfall is expected to continue across several parts of the country,” the department said. “From 22nd April to 27th April 2026, the rainfall is likely to intensify, with accumulations exceeding 20mm in 24 hours over the Coast, as well as parts of the Northeastern and Southeastern Lowlands.”

The department added that the weather system affecting the country may also bring strong winds and rough conditions along the Indian Ocean coastline, which could disrupt normal marine activities and increase risks for those at sea.

“The upcoming rainfall may be accompanied by gusty winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s). Additionally, sea waves are expected to reach heights of more than 2 meters along the Coast,” it warned.

Authorities further noted that even areas not receiving heavy rainfall directly could still face flooding risks due to runoff and rising water levels downstream. This means that communities located far from the main rainfall zones are also advised to remain cautious, especially those near rivers and drainage channels.

“Note that flood waters may occur in areas where it has not rained heavily, particularly downstream,” the agency said.

The warning has raised concern for residents in both urban and rural areas, especially those living near rivers, flood plains, and poorly drained settlements. The department has urged the public to take early safety steps to avoid loss of life and damage to property during the rainfall period.

Motorists and pedestrians have been cautioned against taking risks during heavy downpours, especially when roads are flooded or visibility is low. The agency has also warned against unsafe sheltering practices during storms, particularly in open areas and under trees.

“To ensure safety, residents are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields,” the statement said. It also warned people “not to shelter under trees or near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes.”

Fishermen and others involved in marine transport and fishing activities have been advised to exercise extra caution due to expected high waves and strong winds along the coastline. The department noted that sea conditions may become unsafe during the advisory period, making small boats especially vulnerable.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has assured the public that it will continue tracking the weather system and issue updates if conditions change or worsen. It has also called on disaster response agencies and county governments to remain prepared for possible emergencies linked to flooding and strong winds.

Residents across the affected regions are encouraged to stay informed through official weather updates and take all necessary precautions as the heavy rainfall period sets in.