MPs expands NCIC probe, summons former leaders over audit findings

A parliamentary investigation into the National Cohesion and Integration Commission has widened after lawmakers summoned former senior officials to respond to audit findings that point to alleged misuse of public funds, weak financial controls, irregular hiring practices, and breaches of procurement and budgeting rules across several financial years.

The National Assembly Public Investments Committee (PIC) on Education and Governance, chaired by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, is examining reports from the Auditor-General covering the 2021/2022 to 2024/2025 financial years.

Those required to appear include former chairperson Samuel Kobia, former vice-chairperson Wambui Nyutu, her successor Dorcas Kedogo, and commissioners Phillip Okundi, Danvas Makori, and Abdulaziz Ali Farah.

Former Chief Executive Officer Skitter Wangeci Mbugua, also known as Skitter Ocharo, is also on the list. Her tenure previously attracted controversy, including her suspension over allegations that she altered her appointment documents in an attempt to extend her term.

The committee is reviewing several governance and financial concerns, including disputed allowances, budget overruns, unauthorised bank overdrafts, and recruitment processes that are said to have bypassed legal requirements.

Lawmakers have maintained that all officials who served during the period must account for decisions made under their leadership.

“We have directed that all former commissioners and the former CEO appear before this committee to shed light on the audit queries. We must establish responsibility. Public officers must be held accountable for how they manage public resources,” said Igembe Central MP, Daniel Karitho, who is the sessional chairperson.

One of the main issues under review is a Sh2.165 million expenditure described as taskforce allowances in the 2021/2022 financial year. The Auditor-General flagged the payment due to lack of clear timelines, supporting documents, and justification for the expenditure.

“What was the purpose of this taskforce?”Karitho posed.

NCIC Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mutegi Giti told the committee that the arrangement had since been stopped and reforms introduced to align operations with existing guidelines.

“That was in the 2021/2022 financial year. We have taken corrective action and aligned our operations with SRC guidelines. Such arrangements are no longer in place,” he said.

However, MPs challenged his explanation, arguing that the transactions occurred before his tenure and therefore required responses from former accounting officers.

“In such circumstances, we require the former accounting officer to appear before us. You cannot say you were not there; then who do we ask?” Karitho ruled.

The committee also turned its attention to a major budget breach in the 2024/2025 financial year, where NCIC spent Sh161.3 million against an approved allocation of Sh29.3 million, leading to an excess of Sh132.08 million.

Most of the excess spending was recorded under domestic and foreign travel, which exceeded its allocation by more than Sh112 million.

The Auditor-General noted that there was no evidence of approval from the National Treasury for the reallocation of funds, in breach of public finance regulations.

“This expenditure was irregular. You ought to have sought approval from the National Treasury. This is not a private entity where decisions are made unilaterally,”Karitho said.

Kilome MP Thaddeus Nzambia said the findings pointed to deeper weaknesses in financial discipline within the commission.

“The main issues in this report relate to the former commissioners. We need them to appear and respond,” he said.

Giti defended the expenditure, saying internal approvals had been obtained and documentation existed to support the spending.

“We are accountable and committed to working with both Parliament and auditors. The necessary documentation exists,” he saidbut MPs remained unconvinced saying, “You cannot budget for a small amount and then overspend tenfold without approvals and still talk about accountability. This is a serious matter,”Karitho warned.

He further explained that part of the increased spending was driven by unforeseen national events, including peace-building interventions during Gen Z-led protests, which required urgent response to prevent escalation of unrest and disruption of economic activity.

“The protests required urgent interventions to prevent escalation of unrest and socio-economic disruption. This significantly increased travel and operational costs,” he said.

He also cited a Sh28 million programme funded by UNDP-KOICA on prevention of violent extremism, alongside mediation efforts in conflict-prone regions including Sondu-Kericho, Kitui, and Tana River.

The audit also flagged bank overdrafts amounting to Sh118 million taken without approval from the National Treasury, which later attracted interest charges of Sh822,345.

The Auditor-General termed this a violation of financial regulations. Giti said the overdrafts were caused by delayed government funding.

“We faced temporary cash flow constraints, particularly in meeting salaries and statutory obligations. The overdrafts were short-term and regularised once funds were received,” he said.

Central Imenti MP Moses Kirima questioned the justification for the borrowing, warning against misuse of institutional independence.

“You cannot invoke independence when it comes to the use of public funds. There must be checks and balances because this money comes from taxpayers,” he said.

On staffing, auditors uncovered irregular recruitment practices, including failure to advertise positions, missing interview records, and hiring without proper procedures.

The report also indicated cases where employees were placed on permanent and pensionable terms without due process, while others were allegedly earning salaries from more than one public institution.

The commission defended its staffing decisions, saying it was operating below its approved structure, with 125 staff against an establishment of 189.

“The commission made decisions to ensure optimal staffing, including engaging interns and adjusting employment terms where necessary,” Giti said.

Questions were also raised over the confirmation of seven employees from contract to permanent terms without clear criteria.

Giti said the decision was based on available vacancies and length of service.

“The commission resolved to confirm them after noting they had served for over a year and there were available positions within the approved establishment,” he said.