Kenya steps up preparations ahead of Africa–France Summit 2026 in Nairobi

Kenya has intensified preparations for the upcoming Africa–France Summit scheduled to be held in Nairobi on May 11–12, 2026, as the government moves to position the country as a leading destination for investment and innovation.

Speaking during a high-level meeting bringing together senior officials from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing'Oei reiterated the need for coordinated efforts across government to ensure the summit’s success.

“We must continue working in synergy to deliver not just a successful, but a truly impactful Africa–France Summit,” said Sing’Oei.

The summit is expected to bring together leaders, investors and policymakers from across Africa and France, offering Kenya a platform to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties while showcasing its development agenda.

Officials said the government is leveraging the event to market the country as a hub for investment, innovation and strategic partnerships, particularly in the context of rapid technological advancement and digital transformation.

“The Summit presents Kenya with a strategic opportunity to position and market itself to the international community as a premier destination for investment, innovation, and partnership,” Sing’Oei said.

He added that Kenya is well placed to harness emerging technologies to drive inclusive growth and enhance its competitiveness on the global stage.

Preparations for the summit have also incorporated a broader programme aimed at engaging young people across the continent.

As part of the planned activities, Kenya will host a series of sports and cultural events designed to bring together youth and showcase the role of creative industries in economic development.

According to officials, the events will highlight the intersection of culture, sport and commerce, with a focus on their potential to generate business opportunities and foster innovation.

“These engagements will provide a platform to demonstrate how culture and sport can be leveraged as viable drivers of economic opportunity,” an official involved in the planning said.

The meeting was attended by several senior government officials, including Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni, Director General of Immigration Evelyn Cheluget, and Kenya Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemei, among others.

Kenya has in recent years hosted a number of high-profile international conferences, reinforcing its position as a preferred destination for global events.

Government officials indicated that logistical planning, security arrangements and stakeholder coordination are ongoing to ensure a seamless event.

“We are committed to ensuring that every aspect of the summit reflects Kenya’s capacity to host world-class international events,” Sing’Oei said.

The Africa–France Summit comes at a time when countries are seeking to deepen partnerships in trade, technology and sustainable development, with Kenya aiming to leverage the platform to advance its economic and diplomatic interests.