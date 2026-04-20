Orca Swim Club tops Inter-Club Swimming Championships

Sports · Samuel Otieno · April 20, 2026
Orca Swim Club tops Inter-Club Swimming Championships
A swimmer pictured on Sunday at Juja St Peters School during the Inter Club swimming championships PHOTO/ Kiambu Aquatics
In Summary

Speaking at the event, Kiambu Aquatics Technical Director Nahashon Otieno thanked the organizers, noting that such competitions are key to improving swimming standards in the country.

Orca Swim Club on Sunday emerged winners of the 2026 Inter-Club Swimming Championship held at Juja St. Peter’s School in Kiambu County. The two-day competition attracted 20 swim clubs and over 300 swimmers.

Speaking at the event, Kiambu Aquatics Technical Director Nahashon Otieno thanked the organizers, noting that such competitions are key to improving swimming standards in the country.

He also reminded stakeholders that the national federation has lined up coaching clinics, including a partnership with the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) scheduled for August, aimed at enhancing the capacity of local coaches.

“The standards of swimming are improving through these competitions. Congratulations to all the clubs and the winners,” said Otieno.

He added that the Kiambu Aquatics Invitational Swimming Championship will be held on May 23–24, 2026, at Potterhouse School, Runda, offering swimmers another opportunity to qualify for the Kenya Aquatics National Long Course Championship set for May 29–31, 2026, at Kasarani.

Orca Swim Club Kenya finished top in the boys’ category after collecting the highest number of medals, followed by Pro Swim Academy Kenya in second place and Thika Swim Academy in third.

In the girls’ category, Orca Swim Club Kenya also dominated, finishing first, ahead of Torpedo Swim Club in second place and Genesis Sports Limited in third.

Among the standout performers, Tevin Waweru of Moi Educational Center was one of the fastest swimmers, winning the boys’ 14–15 50m freestyle in 25.76 seconds.

Trish Naishorua of Genesis Sports Limited also impressed, clinching gold in the girls’ 16–17 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:51.37. Vahkeinah Leboy of Torpedo Swim Club won the girls’ 14–15 50m backstroke in 35.90 seconds, while Leon Mwitino of Orca Swim Club took the boys’ 14–15 200m individual medley in 2:45.00.

In the younger categories, Nygel Jaeden of Thika Swim Academy won the boys’ 10–11 50m backstroke in 38.96 seconds, while Marsellah Tito of Torpedo Swim Club claimed the girls’ 12–13 50m backstroke in 42.63 seconds.

Clubs that participated in the competition included Leyians Swimming Club, Rware Swimming Club, Gold Fish Swim School, Be A Pro Swim Club, Visa Dolphin Swim Club, Otters Swim Club, USIU-A Dolphins Swim Club, Aquapro Swim Club, Swimnation World, Juja St. Peter’s School, Little Fish Swim Club, Aqua Architects Swimming Club, Wadi Degla, Elite Aqua Warriors Swim Club, Poseidon Swimming Club, Aqua Elite Swim Academy (Nakuru), Snook Swimming Club, Jawabu School, and The Harpoons Swim Club.

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Kasarani Kiambu Aquatics Inter-Club Swimming Championship

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