Police arrest two suspected drug traffickers in Kasarani raid

Police officers in Kasarani Sub-County have arrested two suspected drug traffickers and seized a large quantity of narcotics and illicit alcohol during a targeted operation in Nairobi's Marurui area.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the operation was carried out by officers from Njathaini Police Station following intelligence reports on alleged drug distribution activities in Marurui Shopping Area.

According to the police, the raid targeted premises believed to be key distribution hubs for narcotics and contraband in the area.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of various illegal substances and equipment allegedly used in drug trafficking.

In a statement, the NPS described the operation as a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to dismantle local drug supply networks.

“National Police Service officers in Kasarani Sub-County have dealt a major blow to the local illicit drug and contraband supply chain following a successful raid in the Marurui area,” the statement said.

Police reported that the suspects were found in possession of 1,195 processed rolls of bhang and 2,001 grams of unprocessed cannabis.

Officers also recovered 40 litres of illicit brew as well as weighing scales and packaging materials believed to have been used in the preparation and distribution of the drugs.

The two suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to be arraigned in court once investigations are completed.

The latest arrests come amid sustained efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb the proliferation of narcotics and illicit alcoholic beverages, which authorities say continue to pose serious social and security challenges in communities across the country.

The National Police Service reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking and related criminal activities.

“The National Police Service reaffirms its commitment to eliminating drug trafficking and the sale of illicit brews, which continue to threaten the safety and well-being of Kenyans,” the agency said.

Authorities also appealed to members of the public to continue working closely with security agencies by providing information that could help prevent crime and dismantle illegal networks.

“Members of the public are urged to continue sharing actionable intelligence with law enforcement agencies to help keep communities safe,” the statement added.

The police encouraged residents to report criminal activities through the nearest police station or by using emergency numbers 999 and 911. Information can also be shared through the toll-free #FichuaKwaDCI hotline, 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The seizure is expected to boost ongoing anti-narcotics efforts in Nairobi and forms part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking and illicit alcohol distribution across the country.