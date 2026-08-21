News_RGK
NPS seizes 2,000 litres in Kahawa West illicit brew operation
The NPS said the operation was part of continued efforts to identify and dismantle illegal brewing dens, which pose health and security risks to members of the public
The NPS said the operation was part of continued efforts to identify and dismantle illegal brewing dens, which pose health and security risks to members of the public
According to the police, the raid targeted premises believed to be key distribution hubs for narcotics and contraband in the area.