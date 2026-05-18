NCIC condemns deadly assault using petrol on Rachel Wandeto in Nairobi

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has condemned the assault involving the use of petrol on Rachel Wandeto, who later died following the attack, allegedly over claims that she had a tattoo of the President.

The Commission warned that rising political intolerance threatens national unity and called for those responsible to be prosecuted.

In a statement issued on May 18, 2026, and signed by the Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Mutegi Giti, the Commission described the attack on Wandeto in Kasarani Sub-County, Nairobi, as a direct violation of constitutional freedoms and democratic rights protected under the Constitution of Kenya.

Wandeto, a gospel singer from Mwiki in Kasarani, had recently attracted national attention after tattooing the image of President William Ruto on her body alongside political slogans associated with his administration.

Reports indicate that she was attacked by unidentified assailants on the night of May 16 and sustained severe burn injuries before succumbing to her injuries on Monday, May 18, 2026, while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

She was initially treated at Uzima Uhai Hospital before being transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital, where she later died while receiving treatment. Reports indicated she had suffered burns covering nearly 70 percent of her body.

According to police reports cited by local media, three masked men allegedly confronted her and demanded money or benefits they claimed she had received because of her public support for President Ruto.

When she reportedly told them she had nothing to give, the attackers allegedly doused her with petrol and set her ablaze before fleeing.

The NCIC said the assault violated several constitutional provisions, including Article 28 on human dignity, Article 29(c) on freedom and security of the person, Article 33(1) on freedom of expression, and Article 38(1) on political participation.

“The assault on Ms. Muthoni is a violation of each of these provisions. It is an attack not only on one individual, but also on the constitutional framework that governs political participation in Kenya,” the Commission highlighted.

The Commission also referenced provisions of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, saying the law criminalises threatening or abusive conduct on grounds of ethnicity or political association.

It said Section 13(1) of the Act criminalises “the use of threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour towards any person on grounds of ethnicity or political association,” while Section 62(1) makes it an offence to engage in conduct likely to cause public disorder or incite violence.

“The assault on Ms. Muthoni falls within the conduct this Commission is mandated to address,” the statement added.

The Commission commended the National Police Service and other law enforcement agencies for moving quickly to investigate the matter.

“This response is consistent with the obligations placed on the National Police Service under Article 244(c) and Article 244(d) of the Constitution, which require the Service to prevent and detect crime and to protect the rights of every person,” NCIC said.

The Commission urged authorities to ensure that all individuals found culpable are prosecuted “to the full extent of the law.”

The incident has triggered widespread debate online about political intolerance, freedom of expression and rising hostility linked to political affiliation in Kenya.

Some leaders and rights groups have warned that inflammatory rhetoric and polarisation risk fuelling violence ahead of the 2027 political season.

NCIC called on political leaders across the divide to promote tolerance and desist from inflammatory statements.

“The conduct of supporters frequently mirrors the language and culture that leaders model in public life,” the Commission said.

It warned that where political leaders or their associates are found to have encouraged or facilitated violence, the Commission would exercise its full statutory powers under the law.

“No woman, and no Kenyan, should suffer violence or lose for holding or expressing a political opinion. Kenya is a constitutional democracy,” the statement said.