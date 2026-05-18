Faith Odhiambo warns fuel price hike points to deeper economic crisis

Former LSK President Faith Odhiambo has warned that rising fuel prices and a looming nationwide transport strike could trigger a deeper economic and social crisis in Kenya.

She said escalating transport costs are already straining households and businesses, with disruptions threatening supply chains, mobility, and access to essential services, and urged the government to engage stakeholders in the energy and transport sectors urgently.

From her X, formerly Twitter comments on Monday, Odhiambo urged the government to urgently intervene to address rising fuel prices and engage stakeholders in the transport and energy sectors, warning that the country risks sliding into a deeper economic and social crisis.

She stressed that fuel remains central to the functioning of Kenya’s economy, affecting transport, trade, and access to critical services, and cautioned that continued price increases were placing ordinary Kenyans under growing financial strain.

“Fuel is the backbone of movement, trade, and access to services, which keeps our economy active and fluid,” she stated.

“When its price spikes, the effect is immediate. Transport costs rise. Food prices follow. Small businesses struggle to stay afloat. Essential services become harder to access.”

Her remarks come amid mounting concerns over the cost of living and fears of disruption linked to an ongoing strike by a motorists’ association protesting high fuel prices.

The fuel prices have been on a steady upward trend in 2026, driven by rising global crude oil costs, exchange rate pressures, and taxes applied by EPRA.

In the latest review, Super Petrol increased to Sh214.25 per litre and Diesel to Sh242.92, following a hike of Sh16.65 and Sh46.29 respectively, while kerosene remained unchanged at Sh152.78.

Earlier cycles saw prices cross the Sh200 mark after sharp global shocks, with petrol and diesel reaching about Sh206.97.

EPRA attributed the increases to import costs and market fluctuations, while consumers continue to face rising transport and commodity prices.

The former LSK Chair warned that for many households, the increase in fuel costs would force painful choices between transportation, food, and other necessities.

“For ordinary Kenyans, this will be the daily reality of choosing between mobility, food, and basic needs,” she said.

Odhiambo argued that the ongoing transport strike should be viewed as a broader warning about the fragility of the country’s economic stability at a time when many families and businesses are already under pressure from inflation and high operational costs.

She cautioned that a nationwide shutdown of transport services would have far-reaching consequences across the economy, disrupting the movement of goods and people while slowing economic activity in both urban and rural areas.

Odhiambo stated that workers could struggle to report to their jobs, while traders and businesses would face delays in moving products to markets.

“Workers are unable to reach their jobs. Goods will fail to reach markets. Emergency and essential services would face delays,” she said.

She warned that the combined pressure of rising fuel costs and transport disruptions could push already vulnerable households and businesses into deeper hardship.

“The combined effect of high fuel prices and a transport shutdown risks pushing already strained households and businesses to the brink,” Odhiambo highlighted.

The former LSK President urged authorities to move quickly and engage meaningfully with affected sectors to prevent the situation from escalating further.

“I urge the Government to engage urgently and meaningfully with stakeholders in the transport and energy sectors,” she stated.

“We need sustainable, transparent and accountable interventions that stabilise fuel prices and protect livelihoods.”

Odhiambo also warned that failure to address the crisis could expose millions of Kenyans to worsening economic difficulties and reduced access to critical services.

“Failure to act will expose millions of Kenyans to deepening economic hardship and reduced access to essential services,” she said.

Her remarks add to growing public concern over the rising cost of fuel and its impact on daily life, with economists and industry players warning that sustained increases could further drive up inflation and weaken purchasing power for households already grappling with high living expenses.