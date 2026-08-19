Kenya Power rolls out performance contracts for 6,000 unionised employees
The company says the new framework will strengthen accountability, improve productivity and enhance service delivery as its customer base continues to expand.
The company says the new framework will strengthen accountability, improve productivity and enhance service delivery as its customer base continues to expand.
In a customer alert issued at 6:22 a.m. on Thursday, the utility confirmed that electricity had been fully restored across the affected areas and thanked customers for their patience during the disruption.
Omanyo said Kenya’s vulnerability to fuel price shocks is linked to its dependence on imported fuel and its developing economy status, which leaves households exposed to global price changes.
Former LSK President Faith Odhiambo says rising fuel prices and fears of a nationwide transport strike could deepen Kenya’s economic and social crisis, straining households, transport, trade and access to essential services.
Reports of substandard or non-compliant fuel entering the market have also raised concern, with questions emerging over whether proper quality checks were followed.
PS Susan Mang’eni has defended Kenya’s fuel scandal probe as a national security issue, backing President Ruto’s crackdown as DCI arrests top energy officials over alleged artificial shortages.
KenGen, which provides over 60 percent of Kenya’s electricity, stressed that the adjustments would not reduce or affect the government’s majority stake in the company.