Murkomen condemns assault on Mwiki woman, vows action on "heinous act"

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has condemned an incident in which a woman was doused in petrol and set ablaze in Nairobi’s Mwiki area in what is suspected to be a politically motivated attack.

Murkomen on Sunday, alongside Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, visited the victim, identified as Rachel Wandeto, and said the government would take measures to curb divisive and inflammatory political rhetoric that fuels hate and radicalisation.

“Our vibrant democracy, backed by a robust Constitution, allows for free expression of political opinion that cannot be taken away by anybody,” Murkomen said.

The CS added that Rachel was receiving the “best care possible” following her admission to Kenyatta National Hospital, adding that investigations into the incident were ongoing.

“Our investigative agencies are working hard to establish the motive and bring to book the perpetrators of the heinous act. Whatever the motive, no Kenyan should go through such an ordeal because of her beliefs,” said Murkomen.

“We wish Rachel a quick recovery and grace to her family as they come to terms with this dreadful act. The Government, led by H.E. President William Ruto, will assist the family to ensure Rachel gets the best possible treatment.”

The attack has attracted widespread condemnation across the country amid heightened political activity.

Earlier in the day, the National Police Service condemned the attack alongside two other violent incidents involving traffic police officers in separate cases reported in Nairobi over the weekend.

In a statement issued on Sunday, police said the woman was fighting for her life at Kenyatta National Hospital after being doused with what is believed to be petrol and set on fire in the Mwiki area of Kasarani Sub-county on May 16.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was linked to the woman's political views, which allegedly displeased her attackers,” the statement said.

Police said the case is being handled by a specialised team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those responsible.

In a separate incident, the service said a motorist captured in a viral social media video physically assaulting a traffic police officer in Embakasi had been identified and that legal action was underway.

The third incident occurred in Lang’ata, where the crew of a Metro Shuttle bus allegedly attacked a traffic officer enforcing the law. Police said the suspects were swiftly arrested and the bus impounded.

The National Police Service condemned the incidents “in the strongest possible terms”, warning against violence targeting law enforcement officers and politically motivated attacks.