K'Ogalo a win away from 22nd league title

Gor Mahia now need just one win from their remaining two fixtures, while avoiding defeat in the other, to clinch their 22nd national top-flight league title.

This comes after they secured their 20th win of the season on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi by thrashing Murang’a Seal 3-1.

Speaking after the victory, which moved them mathematically closer to the title with 68 points from 32 matches, head coach Charles Akonnor urged his players to remain calm and focused.

Gor Mahia have now registered 20 wins, eight draws, and four losses this season.

“We are now closer. We must remain calm and focused for the two remaining games. We go back to practice now with confidence that we can make it happen for Gor Mahia,” said an optimistic Akonnor.

Samuel Kapen opened the scoring for K’Ogalo in the 35th minute, but Murang’a Seal captain Joe Waithira equalised in the 43rd minute to extend his tally as the league’s top scorer, sending both teams into the break level at 1-1.

Akonnor changed tactics in the second half and relied on his countrymen, deploying Ghanaian Shariff Musa on the right wing. The move paid off in the 52nd minute when Musa restored Gor Mahia’s lead. Another Ghanaian import, Ebenezer Assifuah, added a third goal in the 76th minute to seal the win for the 21-time league champions.

However, Assifuah was later stretchered off in the 85th minute with a muscle injury and replaced by fellow Ghanaian Ebenezer Adu-Kwaw.

AFC Leopards, who are piling pressure on Gor Mahia, played on Saturday at Mumias Sports Complex and defeated hosts Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 to move to 64 points, four behind Gor Mahia.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Shabana condemned relegation-threatened Bidco United to their 16th loss of the season at Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea courtesy of a solitary penalty goal scored by Congolese import Batshi Assis Mambote.

The win gives the Glamour Boys from Kisii a strong finish to what has been a competitive season, as they now sit fourth in the league standings. Bidco United, meanwhile, return to Thika needing to regroup as they remain second from bottom on the table alongside already relegated Sofapaka.