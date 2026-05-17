Sports
K'Ogalo a win away from 22nd league title
Speaking after the victory, which moved them mathematically closer to the title with 68 points from 32 matches, head coach Charles Akonnor urged his players to remain calm and focused.
Speaking after the victory, which moved them mathematically closer to the title with 68 points from 32 matches, head coach Charles Akonnor urged his players to remain calm and focused.
Murang’a Seal’s 1–0 win over Kenya Police, AFC Leopards’ late victory and Kariobangi Sharks’ narrow triumph reshape the FKF Premier League title and relegation battles.