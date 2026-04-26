K'ogalo's might too tough for a clawless Leopards at Mashemeji Derby

The 99th Mashemeji Derby, a season cracker and potential title decider, saw 21-time Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia score a late goal to beat arch-rivals AFC Leopards 1–0 on Sunday afternoon at Nyayo National Stadium. The win extended their lead at the top of the table, opening a six-point gap.

Speaking after the match, Ghanaian coach Charles Akunnor admitted the pressure of coaching Gor Mahia and emphasized the importance of winning the match and the league.

“The match had a tense atmosphere, but I am glad we took charge and controlled it against a very tough opponent breathing down our neck at the top of the table,” Akunnor said.

“Winning today against AFC Leopards is no mean feat. We take it wholeheartedly and move forward toward our goal, which is to win the league,” he added.

Gor Mahia had earlier raised concerns, with club chairman Ambrose Rachier criticizing Football Kenya Federation over the poor state of pitches and officiating standards in the top-flight league. This followed dropped points against Tusker FC in Wang’uru and a goalless draw against Bandari FC at Kasarani.

With the win, Gor Mahia return to the summit with 61 points from 29 matches (18 wins, 7 draws, 4 losses). AFC Leopards remain second with 55 points from 16 wins, 7 draws, and 6 losses.

Next Saturday, May 2, AFC Leopards will play away to Ulinzi Stars, who are battling relegation. On Sunday, May 3, Akunnor’s side will travel to Kakamega County to face Kakamega Homeboyz, owned by Cleophas Shimanyula, at Bukhungu Stadium.

With about three matches remaining, Gor Mahia are in a strong position to win their 22nd league title, also considering the pending decision on their disputed December 21, 2025 match against Nairobi United at Dandora Stadium.

Meanwhile, last season’s champions are unlikely to defend their crown and currently sit third with 48 points after 29 matches.