Fake doctors, illegal clinics face Sh5 million fines under proposed law

A proposed crackdown on fake medical practitioners is gaining momentum in Parliament, with lawmakers backing a Bill that would impose fines of up to Sh5 million and jail terms of up to five years for anyone operating in the health sector without proper licensing.

The legislation is aimed at sealing loopholes that have allowed unqualified individuals to treat patients and run health facilities illegally.

The Medical Practitioners and Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2026, sponsored by Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge, has been endorsed by the Departmental Committee on Health as it moves to the next stage in the National Assembly.

The committee, chaired by James Nyikal, said the reforms are meant to restore order in the sector and strengthen protection for patients.

Under the proposed law, unlicensed community oral health officers, dental technologists, optometrists and other unauthorised practitioners face penalties of up to Sh5 million, imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

The Bill also extends punishment to those who facilitate illegal registration or use fake academic and professional documents to secure licences.

Foreign practitioners living in Kenya are also captured under the Bill, which introduces stricter registration rules and tighter monitoring of professional practice.

It further criminalises misuse of medical titles, operation of unlicensed health facilities, and employment of unregistered practitioners in hospitals and clinics.

On offences linked to fraudulent registration, the Bill states, “A person who aids another person to fraudulently procure a registration or licence shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding Sh300,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months,” reads the Bill in part.

It further states, “The Registrar shall, upon the conviction of a person, remove the name of that person from the register or cancel the licence of the practitioner.”

The Bill takes a hard line on detention of patients or bodies over unpaid hospital bills. It states, “A person who detains a patient or the body of a deceased person due to unpaid medical bills commits an offence and shall be liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding Sh5 million, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both,” reads the Bill.

It further provides penalties for those practising without registration or helping others to do so, stating, “A person who is not registered or licensed, including one who assists in such actions and produces false or fraudulent declarations, commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding Sh5 million or imprisonment for up to five years or both,” reads the Bill.

The proposed law also targets misuse of professional identity, including individuals who use the title “doctor” without proper qualification or registration, with similar penalties of up to Sh5 million or five years in jail, or both.

Health facility owners are also in the spotlight, with penalties of up to Sh10 million or five years in prison for employing unlicensed practitioners or running facilities without approval. Institutions found in breach risk suspension or closure under the proposed framework.

To enforce discipline, the Bill establishes a regulatory Council mandated to receive complaints, investigate misconduct and hear cases involving health practitioners. The Council will have powers to summon witnesses, examine evidence and set its own procedures during hearings.

Sanctions include warnings, reprimands, compulsory retraining, probation, suspension, cancellation of licences and, in serious cases, removal from the professional register.

“It may also suspend or cancel licences of health institutions,” reads the Bill.

Aggrieved practitioners will have the right to appeal to the High Court within 30 days, although removal from the register will require at least seven members of the Council present during deliberations.

The Bill also makes it mandatory for practitioners and health institutions to take professional indemnity insurance and comply with regular inspections, renewals and publication of licensing details. It now proceeds to public participation before returning to the National Assembly for debate and possible enactment.