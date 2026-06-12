Utumishi Girls Academy founder explains why burnt dormitory was named after his daughter

A sombre requiem service in Gilgil turned into a moment of defence and reflection as Utumishi Girls Academy founder Edward Mbugua addressed mounting questions over the school’s history and management following a dormitory fire that claimed 16 lives and left 79 students injured in Nakuru County.

Speaking during the Friday ceremony for the students who died in the May 28, 2026 blaze, Mbugua pushed back against criticism directed at the institution, saying the school was built through collective community effort beginning in 2018.

He also used the platform to call for deeper national conversations on school safety and the structure of the education system.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning at the Gilgil-based school, engulfing a dormitory where about 220 students were asleep. The incident has since intensified scrutiny on boarding school safety standards across the country, amid repeated cases of school fires in recent years.

During the service, Mbugua began by expressing sorrow over the tragedy and sending condolences to bereaved families.

“I want to take this opportunity on my own behalf, on my family, and the members of the BOM, which has already been dissolved, to convey my sincere condolences to the family, friends, relatives, and the fraternity of the Utumishi Girls Academy, our condolences following the death of our students who perished in this unfortunate incident.”

He later revisited the school’s beginnings, saying it was initiated through contributions made during a community-driven effort in 2018.

“We started in 2018. I was in my first year as the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service. I came for a prize-giving day in July at Utumishi Boys. I donated Sh100,000 to start the school. I challenged the parents to start contributing to the school. By the end of the contribution, we had only contributed Sh310,000, which I handed over for custody to Mr. Maina, the Principal of Utumishi Boys. By the end of December 2019, the school was complete, so we had our first intake in 2020, and we enlisted 96 girls that particular time.”

Caskets carrying the remains of 15 Girls of Utumishi Girls Academy who perished in fire tragedy lined up during a requiem mass at Gilgil, Nakuru on June 12, 2026.PHOTO/HANDOUT Caskets carrying the remains of 15 Girls of Utumishi Girls Academy who perished in fire tragedy lined up during a requiem mass at Gilgil, Nakuru on June 12, 2026.PHOTO/HANDOUT

He also addressed public debate surrounding a dormitory named after his late daughter, explaining that its funding was linked to family contributions after her passing in 2021.

“What happened is that in June of 2021, my daughter(Meline Waithera) was involved in a road accident in Nairobi, and she died at the scene. After the funeral, I had excess money, and I told my family that this money is going to another course; we are not going to use it. So during harambee, I donated sh10 million, and part of it was meant for the funeral of my daughter.”

The Meline Waithera Dormitory, one of the residential blocks at the institution, became central to the tragedy after it was destroyed in the fire that swept through the school while students were inside.

Officials confirmed that 16 students died while 79 others sustained injuries, with the injured rushed mainly to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital and St Mark’s Mission Hospital for treatment.

The blaze triggered a major emergency response involving the Kenya Red Cross, police officers, fire teams, and the Kenya Defence Forces, who assisted in evacuation and containment efforts.

Investigators later said the incident was being treated as suspected arson, with eight students arrested as inquiries continued into possible internal involvement.

Utumishi Girls Academy's Meline Waithera dormitory, which caught fire.PHOTO/HANDOUT Utumishi Girls Academy's Meline Waithera dormitory, which caught fire.PHOTO/HANDOUT

The government has since suspended school leadership structures, launched investigations, and deployed multi-agency teams to support survivors, provide counselling, and assess compliance with safety standards in boarding schools.

Education authorities also ordered nationwide inspections of dormitories following the incident, as part of wider efforts to prevent similar tragedies.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with no final determination yet made by authorities.

Mbugua also used the occasion to raise broader concerns about Kenya’s education system, questioning the separation of learners by gender and calling for reconsideration of school organisation.

“We should consider why there is the idea of separating the girls and the boys. Even at home, we don't separate boys and girls. If you have both, you keep them in the same home. So, we should consider why there is the idea of separating the girls and the boys.”

He further said responsibility for challenges in the education sector should be shared among all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and policymakers, and called for improved access to quality education closer to communities.

Authorities are still probing the fire, even as the incident continues to fuel national debate on dormitory safety, preparedness, and accountability in Kenyan schools.