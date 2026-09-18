Ruto to new GSU officers: Stay neutral, protect rights, use force wisely
The President told the officers that their work would at times demand that they place themselves between members of the public and people posing a danger.
The President told the officers that their work would at times demand that they place themselves between members of the public and people posing a danger.
The orders followed an application by Charlene challenging a Standard publication of August 30, 2026, which included a front-page feature headlined “THE TRAIL…” and a page six story titled “Police uniform tender trail links Alusala teacher and First Family.”
The circumstances in which the minors were found have also raised concerns that they could have experienced other forms of abuse
The NPS said the new uniforms are being manufactured by Bedi Investments Limited, which was awarded the contract after a procurement process involving four Kenyan textile manufacturers.
The fire broke out in the early hours of May 28 as students were asleep. Authorities said it began on the first floor of one of the dormitories, which was later completely destroyed.
The redesigned Kenya Police Service uniform brings back the two-colour combination that was replaced by the mainly deep-blue outfit introduced in 2018.
President William Ruto is expected to officially unveil and commission the uniform on Friday during the Kenya Police Service pass-out parade at the Kiganjo Police Training College in Nyeri County.
The committee, chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, made the commitment on Saturday during an inspection of the Magado Field Campus of the Kenya Police Service and the Lii Field Training Camp of the Administration Police Service in Igembe North, Meru County.
Former Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Tom Odero has been appointed to lead the new formation.
Speaking to Radio Generation from Nairobi on Thursday, KKSF Competitions Secretary Perpetual Muthoni Mbutu emphasized the importance of such local competitions in preparing teams for international events.
In a statement by the Kenya Police Service on Tuesday, Tonui urged officers to conduct operations within the law and maintain professionalism while carrying out their duties.
Under the new framework, police commanders will be expected to closely monitor political activities in their areas, identify groups likely to cause disruptions and take action before incidents escalate into violence.
The Meline Waithera Dormitory is one of the residential blocks at Utumishi Girls Academy, named in honour of Meline Waithera Njoroge, the daughter of former Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua, one of the school’s founders
Assistant Inspector General Johana Tonui has been appointed Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU) effective immediately, following senior police transfers approved by the National Police Service Board. Frederick Egesa Nyongesa becomes deputy.
Police say the group quickly changed direction and sped off into Saika Estate after realising they were being watched, triggering a chase through the busy neighbourhood streets
According to the report, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations increased its personnel from 6,712 in 2024 to 7,460 in 2025, adding 748 officers within a year. The unit remains largely male-dominated, with 6,433 men making up 86 percent and 1,027 women accounting for 14 percent.
The suspect, a former convict, is believed to be part of a wider digital fraud network. The DCI said investigations are ongoing to identify accomplices and victims in the case.
DCI officers in Meru arrested ex-convict Jason Kobia Mucoka, 47, over alleged violent robberies in Igembe, recovering a loaded submachine gun in a miraa plantation during a joint security operation.
Kanja revealed that 1,206 officers have died, 326 resigned, and 289 have been dismissed during this period.
"Officers drawn from the KPS, APS, and DCI were present at the scene, some dressed in uniform while others wore plain clothes. They were equipped with firearms and batons."