Johana Tonui appointed GSU Commandant as police transfers take effect

News · Bradley Bosire ·
Johana Tonui appointed GSU Commandant as police transfers take effect
Johana Kiplangat Tonui, the new Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU).
In Summary

Assistant Inspector General Johana Tonui has been appointed Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU) effective immediately, following senior police transfers approved by the National Police Service Board. Frederick Egesa Nyongesa becomes deputy.

Assistant Inspector General Johana Tonui has been appointed the new Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU), placing him in charge of the country's elite paramilitary wing following a fresh round of senior police transfers approved by the National Police Service Board.

The appointment, which takes effect immediately, was communicated in a deployment letter dated June 10 and signed by Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

Tonui leaves his position at the Directorate of Operations within the Kenya Police Service to assume leadership of the specialised unit that plays a key role in national security operations.

His appointment marks the end of Ranson Lolmodooni's tenure as GSU Commandant. Lolmodooni has been in charge of the unit since July 12, 2024, when he succeeded the current Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat.

The changes are part of a wider restructuring within the National Police Service aimed at improving the management and performance of critical departments.

Under the latest deployments, Assistant Inspector General Frederick Egesa Nyongesa has been assigned the role of GSU Deputy Commandant. He takes over from Godhard Kamau.

At the same time, Assistant Inspector General Paul Maingo Mumo has been moved from the Directorate of Quality Assurance and posted to the Internal Affairs Unit as its new head.

According to the deployment letter addressed to Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, the transfers received approval from the National Police Service Board and are effective immediately.

Tonui assumes command of a unit that remains central to the country's security framework. The GSU is routinely involved in counter-terrorism operations, high-risk security assignments, protection of strategic installations and support for other security agencies during emergencies.

The unit is also regularly deployed during major national events and in areas facing security challenges requiring specialised police intervention.

As he settles into the role, Tonui is expected to steer ongoing reforms within the unit and ensure it remains prepared to respond to evolving security demands.

The latest appointments form part of a series of leadership adjustments being undertaken by the Inspector General to align the National Police Service with its operational objectives and service delivery targets.

Tags

Douglas Kanja Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat General Service Unit (GSU) Internal Affairs Unit National Police Service Board Johana Tonui Frederick Egesa Nyongesa

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