Padel Open champion named in Kenya's Davis Cup team

Sports · Samuel Otieno ·
Padel Open champion named in Kenya's Davis Cup team
The named team that will represent Kenya at the Davis Cup pictured in Tuesday at the Nairobi Club. PHOTO/Tennis Kenya
In Summary

Following his victory at the Padel Open Tournament last Sunday in Nairobi, Kael Shah has been included in the national team set-up. The squad will be coached by Rosemary Owino.

Kenya has named a seven-player squad for the upcoming Davis Cup Africa IV tournament, set to take place from June, 17-20, 2026 at the Nairobi Club in Kenya’s capital.

Following his victory at the Padel Open Tournament last Sunday in Nairobi, Kael Shah has been included in the national team set-up. The squad will be coached by Rosemary Owino.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday during the unveiling of her squad, Owino also named Ismael Changawa as the team captain, leading a group of young and experienced players expected to step up on the international stage on home soil. Kael Shah, a senior at Denison University in Ohio, United States, is a standout inclusion, having won NCAA singles titles four times and doubles titles three times in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

“Our average age in this team is 20, and normally if you start with an average age of 20, that means we have a very long journey with this team. So this is positive for Tennis Kenya because one of the things that Tennis Kenya is trying to put into place are sustainable systems. So even for a team like Davis Cup, it has been so important to have a young team so that we look at the future of Davis Cup itself over and above the future of the sport in Kenya,” said Owino.

Joining Changawa in the squad are triple NCAA doubles champion Kael Shah, Raymond Riziki Oduor, Liberty Baraka Kibuye, Zayyan Virani, Jeff Okuku, and Aum Chandarana, while Allan Cooper will serve as team manager.

The official team unveiling ceremony was attended by Tennis Kenya President Wanjiru Mbugua-Karani, Secretary General Nancy Nduku, NOCK Second Vice President Colonel (Rtd) Nashon Randiek, government representatives, and Nairobi Club officials.

Tags

Davis Cup Kael Shah Padel Cup

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