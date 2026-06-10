Sports
Padel Open champion named in Kenya's Davis Cup team
Following his victory at the Padel Open Tournament last Sunday in Nairobi, Kael Shah has been included in the national team set-up. The squad will be coached by Rosemary Owino.
Following his victory at the Padel Open Tournament last Sunday in Nairobi, Kael Shah has been included in the national team set-up. The squad will be coached by Rosemary Owino.
The event is scheduled to take place from June 17 to 20, 2026, with eight nations competing for promotion to next year's Africa Group III.