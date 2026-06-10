From humble beginnings to politics: How Ruto shaped Zaheer’s rise in Kisii

For Jhanda Zaheer Merhali, politics has never been only about votes and campaigns. It has also been a journey shaped by childhood memories in Kisii, questions about identity that came later in life, and a long personal connection with President William Ruto that started more than two decades ago and slowly grew into a political alliance.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday on Radio Generation's Wind Down show, the Nyaribari Chache Member of Parliament, elected in 2022 on a United Democratic Alliance ticket, reflected on how his upbringing, early friendships, and political experiences shaped his path into leadership in a constituency known for its diversity and competitive politics.

Zaheer says his early years were simple and free from the divisions that often define adult society.

“I come from a very humble family, from a very humble beginning. My life, as I grew up, I did not feel anything outside the space of the community, because you know, as young boys and girls, when you grow up, you don't know anything about race, color, religion, or any other issue. You know how, what, where you are affiliated, so you are just playing with your friends from nursery to primary, you don't see anyone else as different.”

The MP explains that only later in life did differences begin to appear, especially when politics entered the picture, and competition became intense.

“As you grow up, and nobody saw me differently, but when politics took center stage, the skin color, the religion, the clan politics, your opponents come from everywhere and look for issues and false stories, just to make sure that you don't succeed politically, but we are strong, very strong.”

He says such challenges did not break his resolve but instead made him more determined to stay in politics.

Long connection with President Ruto

Zaheer also opens up about his long-standing relationship with President William Ruto, tracing it back to the early days when Ruto was still an MP for Eldoret North.

He recalls that their connection goes back about 21 years, built through close interaction and shared political interests.

“I met His Excellency the President when he was Member of Parliament for Eldoret North. So we've been together and I've been working very closely with him, we built a very strong and solid personal deep relationship.”

He says that around 2011 and 2012, he spent a lot of time observing and learning from Ruto’s political style, which later influenced his own decision to enter elective politics.

At the time, Zaheer was moving between political circles and even traveled abroad as he explored political opportunities linked to the then-emerging political formations.

He recalls a defining moment when he was encouraged by Ruto to contest for parliamentary seat under the then political arrangements that later evolved into Jubilee politics.

“At that time, I think I remember it was in December, trying to go to London and trying to sell the United Republican Party (URP). I came back, and then the President told me, sasa wewe, my friend, you will be our candidate MP," Zaheer explained.

However, at that moment, the UDA MP said he remembered being clueless and asked Ruto how one enters politics, and the President gave him a simple explanation that stayed with him.

“So I asked Ruto, how does someone vie? (mtu husimama namna gani)? Ruto told me, the same way you get out of bed, how do you stand? That is the same way you will vie. (vile unasimama ujioange namna hiyo),” Zaheer said.

Despite that early encouragement, his first attempt at politics was unsuccessful, but it marked the beginning of a long political journey.

Struggles, losses, and persistence

Zaheer first entered elective politics in 2012, contesting for the Nyaribari Chache parliamentary seat under a URP ticket. He lost the race but remained active in politics and business, continuing to build his profile in the constituency.

Nyaribari Chache itself is a highly diverse constituency, with more than 88,000 registered voters drawn mainly from the Abagusii community, alongside Luo, Agikuyu, Somali, and Kamba communities, making it one of the more politically mixed areas in Kisii County.

In the 2022 General Election, Zaheer made a strong comeback in what was his third attempt at the seat. He won with 31,684 votes, defeating then-incumbent Richard Tong’i of Jubilee, who got 10,039 votes while seeking a third term.

Beyond politics, Zaheer describes himself as a businessman who gradually transitioned into public service. He has also pursued education along the way, enrolling at Kenya Methodist University in 2020 for a Bachelor of Arts degree while still active in politics and business.

He is often described as outspoken and visible in public life, with a political style that blends entrepreneurship and grassroots engagement.

Despite the ups and downs of his journey, he maintains that his relationship with President Ruto remains central to his political story.

“He has the qualities to steer the country to the next level. He is a man who stays true to his words,” he says.