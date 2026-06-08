Ruto announces EU-backed Sh15.3bn digital investments and Blue Raman extension

President William Ruto has announced new European Union-backed investments worth about Sh15.3 billion under the EU–Kenya Digital Partnership.

The funding will support digital transformation, expansion of connectivity, and creation of opportunities for young people.

Ruto also confirmed additional EU support for the Blue Raman submarine cable extension across East Africa, aimed at improving regional internet connectivity and reducing bandwidth costs.

While on the sidelines of the Business Roundtable in Brussels, Belgium, the Head of State highlighted that Kenya had secured the funding under the EU-Kenya Digital Partnership, alongside additional support for regional infrastructure that he said would strengthen the country’s position as a digital hub.

“We welcome €102 million (approximately Sh15.3 billion) in new investments under the EU-Kenya Digital Partnership to accelerate digital transformation, expand connectivity and create opportunities for our youth and businesses,” he stated.

He added that Kenya also welcomed further support for a major regional connectivity project linking East African states through undersea infrastructure.

“We also welcome €37 million(Sh4.77 billion) in EU support for the Blue Raman submarine cable’s Africa extension connecting Djibouti, Somalia, Kenya, and Tanzania, which will strengthen connectivity, lower bandwidth costs, and reinforce Kenya’s position as a leading regional digital hub,” he explained.

Ruto made the remarks following discussions with the European Commission’s Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen, where he said both sides reviewed cooperation in trade, innovation, and the digital economy.

“Held productive talks with Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, Henna Virkkunen, on deepening cooperation between Kenya and the European Union in trade, innovation, and the digital economy,” he stressed.

Bilateral meeting on cooperation between Kenya and the European Union in trade, innovation and the digital economy in Brussels, Belgium, on June 8, 2026. PHOTO/PCS Bilateral meeting on cooperation between Kenya and the European Union in trade, innovation and the digital economy in Brussels, Belgium, on June 8, 2026. PHOTO/PCS

The President said the two sides also assessed progress under the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which has been in place for several years and governs trade relations between Kenya and the European Union.

“We reviewed the implementation of the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), under which Kenya’s exports to the European Union have grown by more than 20 per cent since its entry into force, creating jobs and expanding opportunities for our farmers and manufacturers,” he said.

According to Ruto, the partnership has contributed to increased export earnings and job creation in key sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture and manufacturing, which rely heavily on access to European markets.

He also highlighted progress under the broader digital cooperation framework, including regulatory and technical processes aimed at facilitating cross-border digital trade.

“We also welcomed progress under the EU-Kenya Digital Partnership, particularly on the Digital Dialogue and the Data Adequacy process, which will strengthen digital trade, attract investment and enhance Kenya’s position as a leading digital hub and the world’s 11th-ranked Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) destination,” he noted.

The Data Adequacy process is expected to support smoother data flows between Kenya and the European Union, a key requirement for international digital services and outsourcing industries.

Ruto said the partnership with the EU continues to deliver tangible economic benefits, particularly in investment inflows, innovation, and trade expansion.

“Our partnership with the European Union continues to unlock investment, drive innovation and advance shared prosperity,” he said.

The government has, in recent years positioned Kenya as a regional technology and innovation hub, with increased focus on digital infrastructure, outsourcing services, and international partnerships to attract foreign investment.

Officials say the latest funding and connectivity projects are expected to further boost Kenya’s competitiveness in the global digital economy and support long-term economic growth.