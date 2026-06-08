DCI arrests three in Mombasa, seizes cannabis worth Sh6 million in Mtopanga

Coast · Chrispho Owuor ·
DCI arrests three in Mombasa, seizes cannabis worth Sh6 million in Mtopanga
Three sacks filled with cannabis sativa seized by Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives in Mtopanga, Mombasa County, on Monday, June 8, 2026. PHOTO/DCI
In Summary

During the raid, the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU)  detectives also confiscated a Honda motorcycle, registration number KMGA 080F, which authorities believe was being used to facilitate the distribution and movement of narcotics within the region

DCI detectives in Mombasa on Monday arrested three suspects and seized cannabis sativa worth Sh6 million following an anti-narcotics operation in Mtopanga.

Acting on a tip-off, officers stormed a house and recovered 200 kilograms of cannabis and a motorcycle allegedly used in distribution.

The suspects are in custody pending arraignment as investigations continue into the drug trafficking network.

According to the DCI, the operation unfolded in the Mtopanga area of Mombasa County after detectives acted on a tip-off that led them to a two-bedroom house allegedly being used for drug trafficking activities.

Officers said that upon storming the premises, they uncovered three sacks filled with cannabis sativa, weighing approximately 200 kilograms, which they believe were intended for distribution in the local market and beyond.

The agency stated that “the operation unfolded in Mtopanga Area, in Mombasa County, where detectives acted on a tip-off that led them to a two-bedroom house bustling with illicit activity.”

During the raid, the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives also confiscated a Honda motorcycle, registration number KMGA 080F, which authorities believe was being used to facilitate the distribution and movement of narcotics within the region.

The three suspects, identified as Ruth Ayoo Ouko, Peter Juma Kamito, and Dennis Wandera Okuku, were arrested at the scene and taken into custody for processing and further investigation.

Police said the suspects were swiftly detained as investigators dismantled what they described as a coordinated trafficking operation operating from within a residential property.

The seized narcotics were secured as exhibits and will undergo forensic analysis as part of ongoing investigations into the scale and network behind the drug trafficking activity.

The suspects are currently being held in custody pending arraignment in court, where they are expected to face charges related to possession and trafficking of illegal drugs.

Authorities emphasized that the operation reflects continued intelligence-led efforts to disrupt drug trafficking networks across the country, particularly in coastal regions identified as key transit points.

The agency further noted that such raids are part of broader national security operations aimed at curbing the spread of narcotics and dismantling distribution networks that operate within residential communities.

Investigators believe that traffickers often use rented homes to conceal large quantities of drugs while relying on motorcycles and other small vehicles for distribution to avoid detection.

The DCI urged members of the public to continue providing information through anonymous reporting channels, including the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

Authorities reiterated that community cooperation remains essential in identifying and dismantling criminal networks involved in drug trafficking and related offences.

Police said investigations are ongoing to determine whether the arrested suspects are linked to larger regional or cross-border narcotics supply chains operating along the coastal corridor.

The DCI concluded that intelligence-led policing will continue to be intensified in order to sustain pressure on drug traffickers and enhance public safety across the country.

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DCI Mombasa Anti-Narcotics Unit Drug Trafficking Cannabis arrests forensic analysis Mtopanga

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