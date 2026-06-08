Police arrest and dismantle narcotics network in Kibra, Nairobi, after sting operation

Police in Nairobi have dismantled a narcotics network in Kibra following a tactical intelligence-led operation in Laini area, resulting in arrests and recovery of assorted drugs and related paraphernalia.

The National Police Service says officers seized cannabis, tablets, liquid drugs, and injecting equipment, and suspects are in custody pending arraignment as investigations continue and further nationwide crackdowns are planned today.

In a statement on Monday, the police highlighted that, acting on intelligence, undercover officers from Kibra Police Station carried out a sting operation that led to the arrest of key suspects.

During the operation, officers recovered a significant consignment of assorted narcotics and other items, including syringes and needles, assorted liquid drugs and unidentified tablets, "Moody" tablets, multiple rolls of cannabis sativa (bhang), alcohol swabs, cotton wool, and packets of candles.

All arrested suspects were escorted to the station and placed in custody pending further police processing and arraignment in court. The confiscated narcotics were securely kept in the station's exhibits room.

The National Police Service stressed that it will intensify such intelligence-led crackdowns against illegal drug networks countrywide.

Members of the public were encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity through the nearest police station, via emergency numbers 999, 911, or through the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

Police further noted that such operations are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt drug distribution networks operating in urban informal settlements and to reduce the availability of narcotics.

Authorities highlighted that investigations are ongoing and that recovered exhibits will undergo forensic analysis to determine composition and origin of the seized substances, with findings expected to support prosecutions.

Police said the operation reflects intelligence-led policing aimed at dismantling organised drug networks before they expand further in urban settlements.

They added that cooperation between undercover officers and station-based teams was key to the success of the sting in Kibra’s Laini area.

Authorities stated that recovered exhibits will undergo forensic analysis to establish composition and support ongoing prosecutions against suspects already in custody.

The National Police Service reiterated its commitment to intensifying similar operations countrywide, saying illicit drug networks require sustained pressure to disrupt.

Members of the public were urged to continue reporting suspicious activity through emergency lines 999, 911, and the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline and WhatsApp channel.

Police stressed that community vigilance remains crucial in identifying emerging drug hotspots and preventing the re-establishment of dismantled networks in affected areas.

The service added that the operation forms part of a wider strategy to reduce narcotics availability and address social and health challenges linked to drug abuse in urban centres.

The service continues to urge cooperation between communities and law enforcement to strengthen early detection and ensure sustained disruption of criminal supply chains across affected neighbourhoods nationwide.

It concluded that such collaboration remains central to maintaining public safety and reducing drug-related harm in urban areas countrywide