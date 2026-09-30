Two suspects arrested in Garissa over series of violent robberies
The latest arrests also come as police continue to rely on intelligence gathering and public cooperation to identify suspected criminal networks
The latest arrests also come as police continue to rely on intelligence gathering and public cooperation to identify suspected criminal networks
Addressing residents in Lolmolok, Suguta Ward, Samburu County on Thursday, July 9, Murkomen said the renewed operation will target criminal elements operating in Samburu, West Pokot, Tiaty and Isiolo.
According to investigators, the suspect allegedly hired a Toyota Fielder, registration number KDQ 085R, in Malindi before turning it into what police described as a getaway vehicle used in criminal activities.
Speaking during security inspections in Kitengela on Thursday, Kanja maintained that Kenya remained stable despite heightened tensions surrounding memorial activities marking the anniversary of the 2024 anti-government protests.
The DCI also urged security commanders to intensify their investigative work and make optimal use of available resources
Under the new framework, police commanders will be expected to closely monitor political activities in their areas, identify groups likely to cause disruptions and take action before incidents escalate into violence.
All arrested suspects were escorted to the station and placed in custody pending further police processing and arraignment in court. The confiscated narcotics were securely kept in the station's exhibits room
The operation began after officers acted on intelligence that pointed to a network distributing narcotics in Mombasa. Detectives first moved in on 43-year-old Tito Paul Mulu in the Port Reitz area of Changamwe, where he was taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in drug distribution.
The operation was executed through a joint effort involving detectives from Kitale Police Station and a specialised unit from DCI Headquarters, following intelligence reports that had flagged suspicious activity linked to organised groups in the region.
All the four suspects are being held in custody and are expected to face charges in court.
The suspects were identified as Cyrus Mureithi Mburu, 54, and Peter Kangethe, 49. Authorities said the arrests followed intelligence leads that guided officers to the locations where the suspects were apprehended.
Police in Kwale County seized 1,858 rolls of cannabis in an intelligence-led raid in Msambweni, arresting one suspect as part of a wider crackdown on drug networks threatening local communities.