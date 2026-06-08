At least three dead after powerful quake strikes Philippines

Global Affairs · Samuel Otieno ·
At least three dead after powerful quake strikes Philippines
A building collapse triggered by an earthquake in the Philippines on June 8, 2026. PHOTO/Reuters
In Summary

The quake struck off the coast of General Santos City in Mindanao, the Philippines' main southern island.

At least three people have died after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines at 07:37 local time (23:37 GMT).

The quake struck off the coast of General Santos City in Mindanao, the Philippines' main southern island.

Five people have also been injured in the quake, police say. Several countries in the region, including the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan, issued tsunami warnings but most have now been lifted.

More to follow...

Tags

Philippines Mindanao Earquake

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