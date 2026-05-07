DCI seizes methamphetamine worth Sh10.56m at JKIA in handbags for Philippines

Detectives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday intercepted methamphetamine worth more than Sh10.5 million concealed inside handbags destined for the Philippines, in what authorities described as a major breakthrough against international drug trafficking networks.

The suspicious parcel, which had been declared as “handmade bags and clothes”, was intercepted during a multi-agency operation led by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) at the UPS-G4S facility within the KQ Shed at the airport.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the operation was conducted at around 11:30am after officers flagged the consignment for verification before shipment to Las Piñas in the Philippines.

“Upon meticulous physical examination in the presence of the joint team, officers uncovered a sinister cargo,” the DCI said in a statement.

Investigators said white crystal substances were discovered carefully concealed inside two handbags and wrapped in clear bags to avoid detection during transit.

Preliminary tests later confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine weighing 1,320 grams, with an estimated street value of Sh10,560,000.

The DCI said the drugs had since been seized and detained as exhibits as investigations continue to identify and arrest those involved in the trafficking scheme.

“The consignment has since been seized and detained as exhibit. Meanwhile, investigations are underway to bring the traffickers involved to book,” the agency said.

Kenyan authorities have in recent years intensified surveillance at airports and border points amid growing concerns over the use of the country as a transit hub for narcotics destined for international markets.

Reaffirming its commitment to combating organised crime, the DCI said it remained “steadfast in its resolve to dismantle these networks through intelligence-driven operations and seamless multi-agency collaboration.”

The agency also urged members of the public to report suspected criminal activity anonymously through its toll-free hotline and WhatsApp platform.