Kindiki calls for tighter coordination among 127 regulators to boost service delivery

Kenya’s regulatory system is facing renewed pressure to improve how it operates, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki calling for tighter coordination, faster decision-making, and stronger accountability across all agencies to eliminate delays and duplication that continue to frustrate service delivery.

Speaking in Kitui County during the 3rd Annual Regulatory Authorities and Agencies Conference at South Eastern Kenya University, Kindiki said the effectiveness of regulators is directly tied to how citizens judge the performance of government, warning that weak systems weaken public trust.

He noted that Kenya currently has 127 regulatory authorities and agencies spread across different sectors, saying their work must be properly aligned to avoid confusion and inefficiency in service delivery.

DP Kithure Kindiki among other government officials during the 3rd Annual Regulatory Authorities and Agencies Conference at South Eastern Kenya University in Kitui County on May 6, 2026. PHOTO/DPCS DP Kithure Kindiki among other government officials during the 3rd Annual Regulatory Authorities and Agencies Conference at South Eastern Kenya University in Kitui County on May 6, 2026. PHOTO/DPCS

“The work done by the agencies defines the government’s performance hence the need to improve decision making and coordination to meet Kenyans’ expectations and avert duplication of duties,” he said.

Kindiki stressed that regulators must operate as a unified system rather than isolated bodies, saying their combined output should reflect clarity, order, and efficiency.

“We must ensure that the presence of the 127 regulators translates into coordinated strength, clarity, and efficiency rather than duplication, confusion, and delay,” he stated.

He added that how regulators perform has a direct impact on how government is perceived by the public, warning that poor execution can damage confidence in state institutions.

“When regulatory action is weak, inconsistent, or compromised, Government itself appears weak, and when regulatory processes are opaque or unfair, Government is perceived as unjust, but when regulation is firm, fair, and predictable, Government earns trust, credibility, and legitimacy,” he affirmed.

DP Kithure Kindiki with Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, among other leaders during the 3rd Annual Regulatory Authorities and Agencies Conference at South Eastern Kenya University in Kitui County on May 6, 2026. PHOTO/DPCS

The Deputy President also warned against laxity within public agencies, saying inefficiency and inconsistency reflect badly on governance and reduce public confidence.

He further called for greater visibility in government work, saying citizens should be able to clearly see the impact of regulatory institutions in their daily lives.

“It is not enough that you are working; your work must be seen, felt, and experienced by the citizens we serve. Government action must be clear, consistent, and visible in the public space, reflecting the seriousness and discipline with which we execute our mandate,” the DP noted.

Kindiki also reminded agencies to adhere to constitutional principles of public service, including accountability, transparency, and responsiveness, as outlined in Article 232.

“No citizen should ever have to ask where the Government is because the Government is present wherever rules are set, standards enforced, safety assured, and fairness upheld,” he added.

The conference brought together senior government officials and heads of regulatory bodies to review performance and discuss ways of improving coordination across institutions.

His remarks come at a time when public concerns have been growing over overlapping mandates, delays in approvals, and inconsistent enforcement of rules across different sectors.

Kindiki’s message pointed to a broader push by government to streamline regulatory systems and ensure that agencies work in a more connected and results-driven manner.

He maintained that regulators play a key role in shaping how citizens interact with the state, saying their effectiveness directly influences trust in government.

The Deputy President said improving coordination and decision-making across agencies is essential in building a system that delivers timely and fair services to Kenyans.