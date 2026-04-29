Kindiki woos investors with Sh5 trillion Infrastructure Fund pitch

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on local and international investors to channel billions into Kenya’s newly established Infrastructure Fund, positioning it as a key vehicle for delivering long-term returns while accelerating the country’s development agenda.

Speaking during the 22nd Annual African Private Equity and Venture Capital Conference in Nairobi, Kindiki said the government is shifting from debt-driven financing to a model that leverages private capital to fund critical infrastructure projects.

“We have an ambitious infrastructure programme covering the next 20 years. We want to make sure we modernize our airports, roads, seaports, railways. This ambitious infrastructure upgrade programme cannot be achieved by increasing taxes or piling debt,” he said.

The Deputy President revealed that the Infrastructure Fund aims to mobilise more than KSh5 trillion through a crowding-in model that blends public and private investment.

He urged investors to seize the opportunity, noting that the fund offers both attractive returns and a chance to contribute to Kenya’s economic transformation.

“We are inviting the private sector to invest in the National Infrastructure Fund which we have started harnessing seed capital. For every one dollar, we target to crowd in 10 dollars of private investment to help us upgrade the infrastructure,” he stated.

Kindiki outlined a pipeline of large-scale projects earmarked under the initiative, including the construction of 28,000 kilometres of roads, generation of 10,000 megawatts of electricity, expansion of the Standard Gauge Railway to the Uganda border, and modernisation of the ports of Mombasa and Lamu.

He assured investors of Kenya’s economic and political stability, citing favourable macroeconomic indicators as a foundation for sustained growth.

“As the government, we are making sure all these fundamentals remain stable to encourage investors to put their money in Kenya,” he said, pointing to low inflation, stable interest rates, and prudent fiscal management in recent years.

The Deputy President emphasised that public-private partnerships (PPPs) will play a central role in delivering the infrastructure agenda, highlighting successful collaborations such as the Nairobi Expressway and the Rironi–Mau Summit Road project.

“The Public Private Partnership pipeline remains strong, with over 40 active projects under management, including 10 already in active implementation across key sectors such as transport, energy, and urban development,” he noted.

He added that the government is strengthening legal and institutional frameworks governing PPPs to ensure transparency, predictability, and investor confidence.

Kindiki also disclosed that the government is finalising the establishment of a Sovereign Wealth Fund aimed at safeguarding investments and cushioning the economy against external shocks.

The fund, he said, will complement ongoing reforms designed to deepen Kenya’s capital markets and enhance resilience against global financial volatility.

The conference, which brings together global investors, fund managers, and policymakers, is seen as a key platform for positioning Kenya as a leading investment hub in Africa.

With the new Infrastructure Fund, the government is betting on investor confidence and sustained macroeconomic stability to unlock billions in financing needed to modernise the country’s transport, energy, and logistics networks.