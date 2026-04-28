Kindiki urges Africa to accelerate digital transformation for governance and development

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on African countries to increase investment in digital transformation, saying it is essential for improving governance, service delivery, and long-term development across the continent.

Speaking during the opening of the Connected Africa Summit in Nairobi on Tuesday, Kindiki said Africa must urgently align itself with global technological shifts that have placed digital systems at the centre of economic and institutional progress.

“The digital future of Africa will not be handed to us,” he said. “We must build it boldly, patiently, strategically and deliberately together. Technological advancement is the biggest driver of the future.”

He emphasised that African nations must avoid slow progress in the digital space, warning that failure to act decisively could widen the gap between Africa and more advanced economies.

“Africa is ready to shape its own digital future. Africa is ready to build together,” he said. “Africa is ready to move from conversation to execution, from pilots to Pan-African reality.”

Kindiki said Kenya’s ongoing investments in digital infrastructure and services demonstrate how technology can transform governance and improve public service delivery.

He noted that the government is working to expand connectivity, improve access to services, and create opportunities for innovation and employment.

Among key national projects highlighted was the expansion of the Digital Superhighway, which has been extended by an additional 30,000 kilometers, with a long-term target of 100,000 kilometers.

He said the infrastructure expansion is aimed at improving nationwide connectivity and enabling broader access to digital services.

The Deputy President also pointed to the establishment of ICT hubs across Kenya’s 1,450 wards, with 382 already completed and about 400 nearing completion.

He said the hubs are designed to equip young people with digital skills and create spaces for innovation at the community level.

In addition, he noted that public WiFi hotspots have been deployed across the country to improve internet access, particularly for small businesses and students.

“Access to government services has also been made easier through digitisation that has improved efficiency and transparency,” Kindiki said.

He added that Kenya’s digital transformation efforts are already producing measurable results, positioning the country as a leading digital economy in Africa and a recognised global innovation hub.

“Today we can confidently say this approach is delivering results,” he said. “Kenya has emerged as one of Africa’s leading digital economies and a globally recognised innovation hub. Our digital economy contributes an estimated 7–8% of GDP, with a clear pathway to double-digit contribution.”

Kindiki also highlighted the importance of youth participation in the digital economy, noting that thousands of young people have been trained in digital skills through government programmes aimed at improving employability and innovation capacity.

He stressed that the future of Africa’s digital transformation will depend on strong collaboration between the public and private sectors, arguing that governments alone cannot meet the scale of investment and expertise required.

“The public sector does not have enough resources and human capital to meet the demands of Africa’s future,” he said. “We must strengthen partnerships focused on making the lives of the people better.”

The Deputy President further urged African countries to deepen cooperation in building integrated digital systems that allow for seamless cross-border services, data sharing, and innovation scaling.

Experts attending the summit noted that while several African countries have made progress in digitisation, fragmentation remains a major challenge limiting regional integration and full economic benefits.

The Connected Africa Summit brought together policymakers, technology leaders, innovators, and development partners from across the continent to discuss strategies for building a more connected and inclusive digital economy.