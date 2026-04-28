Ruto urges African states to process minerals locally to unlock value

President William Ruto has called on African countries to stop exporting raw minerals and instead invest in local processing and manufacturing, warning that the continent is losing out on the true value of its natural wealth.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday at a major mining conference, he said Africa must urgently change course by strengthening policies, attracting investment and deepening regional cooperation to support industrial growth and job creation.

He was addressing delegates at the Kenya Mining Investment Conference & Expo (MICE 2026), a government-led forum under the State Department for Mining in the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs.

The event is being held at the Argyle Grand Hotel from April 28 to 29, 2026, bringing together policymakers, investors, mining firms, financiers and development partners from across Africa and beyond.

Ruto said the conference had attracted more than 500 delegates, “a number that national media has revised to 700”, drawn from across Africa and the global mining ecosystem.

The forum is themed “Partnerships for Prosperity: Advancing Value-Led Mining in Kenya”, with discussions focusing on value addition, policy reforms, sustainability and adoption of modern technology in mining.

The President said Africa’s mineral resources have, for years, benefited other economies while local communities remain poor despite decades of independence.

“Such gatherings must serve as a turning point,” he said, calling for a shift in how the continent manages its resources.

Ruto noted that Africa holds about 30 percent of the world’s critical minerals but earns less than one percent of the value in global clean energy supply chains, even as demand for minerals such as Lithium and Cobalt grows.

“At the same time, Africa holds about 30% of the world’s critical mineral coffee reserves, including significant shares of elements essential to batteries, electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar technologies. Yet despite these endowments, the continent currently captures less than 1% of the value generated from global clean energy technologies.”

Ruto warned that without investment in refining and manufacturing, Africa risks missing out on the benefits of the global energy transition.

“The reason is clear. For too long, we have extracted and exported raw materials at the bottom of the value chain, while others have processed, refined, manufactured and captured a greater share of economic value.”

He said the continent must build industries that convert minerals into jobs and long-term wealth.

“We will process our minerals here, refine them here, and manufacture them here,” he said.

The President highlighted Kenya’s progress, including an iron pelletisation plant in Taita, a gold refinery nearing completion, and a gemstone value addition centre supporting small-scale miners through cutting, polishing, and grading.

He said a national geological survey has identified over 970 mineral deposits across the country, including gold, titanium, rare earths and iron ore.