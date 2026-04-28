Ruto downplays viral English comments, sends message to Nigeria

President William Ruto has sought to clarify remarks he made about English language use, saying they were misunderstood after being shared beyond what he believed was a private exchange.

Addressing delegates on Tuesday at the Mining Summit in Nairobi, Ruto said the comments that sparked debate online were taken from a conversation with fellow citizens and circulated without the full context.

“I was misquoted. I hope there will be no consequences,” he said, prompting laughter from the audience.

He used the moment to extend greetings to Nigeria, referring to his ties with President Bola Tinubu and describing Nigerians as part of his extended family.

“Please pass my regards, Minister, to President Tinubu, my friend, and to Nigerians who are my in-laws, and do so in good English,” he said.

Ruto maintained that the viral clip did not reflect the full message he intended to pass, insisting that the discussion had been narrowed down in a misleading way.

“I was captured speaking to my fellow citizens, but they misrepresented the facts,” he said.

He explained that his original point was about language use across the continent, noting that many African countries, including Kenya and Nigeria, share English as a common medium of communication.

“I was talking about how we in Africa speak good English all of us. And in some countries like Nigeria, if you do not speak excellent English like the one we speak in Kenya, you might need a translator to understand it,” he said.

He added that the interpretation of his remarks had shifted once they were taken out of their original setting.

“Someone decided to take it out of context,” he said.

His comments drew amusement and applause from the audience at the summit.

The issue had earlier drawn a response from Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Henry Dele Alake, who defended his country’s use of English while delivering remarks at the same forum.

“I bring good tidings from the President and the people of the Republic of Nigeria. The people of Nigeria have mandated me to inform you and assure you that Nigerians speak good English,” he said.

The debate stems from remarks Ruto made last week during the Africa We Build Summit, where he highlighted Kenya’s education system and workforce capabilities.

“Our education is good. Our English is good. We have one of the best English-speaking people in the world,” he said at the time.

He then made a comparison involving Nigeria, adding: “If you listen to a Nigerian speak English, you will need a translator, even when they are speaking English,” a remark that drew laughter from participants.

Ruto had framed those comments within a broader discussion on skills and competitiveness, saying Kenya’s human capital remains strong but needs further development through training and continuous improvement.