Maj Gen Nkoimo appointed Deputy Army Commander in KDF changes

President William Ruto has approved a fresh round of promotions, appointments and postings within the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), elevating several senior officers and naming Maj Gen John Maiso Nkoimo as the new Deputy Commander of the Kenya Army.

The changes, announced on Friday following a meeting of the Defence Council chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, affect officers across the Army, Air Force and other key military formations.

Maj Gen Nkoimo, who has been serving as the General Officer Commanding Central Command, takes over from Maj Gen Mohamed Nur Hassan, who has proceeded on retirement.

In another key appointment, Brig Mohamud Salah Farah, formerly the Base Commander at Laikipia Air Base, was named Deputy Air Force Commander.

The reshuffle also saw Brig William Kamoiro promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed General Officer Commanding Central Command, replacing Nkoimo.

Brig Peter Kipketer Limo was promoted to Major General and appointed Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Personnel and Logistics at Defence Headquarters.

Maj Gen Limo takes over from Maj Gen Edward Rugendo, who has been appointed Managing Director of Defence Forces Welfare Services.

Before his promotion, Limo was serving as the Managing Director of Defence Forces Welfare Services.

President Ruto also extended the tenure of Commander Kenya Navy Maj Gen Paul Owuor Otieno by one year.

The Head of State further approved recommendations of the Defence Council on a series of promotions and appointments affecting senior officers across the military.

Brig (Dr) Francis Njoroge Kuria was promoted to Major General and appointed Director of Medical Services.

Col Mark Joseph Awala was elevated to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Operations at Kenya Army Headquarters, while Col Makonani Balata was promoted to Brigadier and named Commander of Langata Garrison.

Col Asma Diramo Kofa was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Provost at the Directorate of Oversight, Compliance and Accountability.

Col Peter Karigih Kariu also rose to the rank of Brigadier and was appointed College Secretary at the National Defence College.

At the same time, Col Benedetta Margaret Kikech was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Research and Development at Defence National Security Industries.

Lieutenant Colonel Bernadette Awar Eyanae was promoted to Colonel and appointed Colonel Plans and Programs at the International Peace Support Training Centre.

The latest changes come amid expectations of further military appointments and transitions that could take place in November 2026 or April next year.

Attention is also turning to the eventual succession of Chief of the Defence Forces Gen Charles Kahariri. Under the rotation system commonly known as the Tonje Rules, the position of CDF rotates among the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy.

Gen Kahariri comes from the Kenya Navy, meaning the next holder of the position is expected to come from the Kenya Army. The current CDF is understood to have at least one more year remaining in service.

The Kenya Defence Forces Act provides that the CDF, the Deputy CDF and service commanders serve a single term of four years or retire upon reaching the mandatory retirement age.

The law, however, allows the President, on the recommendation of the National Defence Council, to extend the CDF's term by up to one year during periods of war or emergencies such as political uncertainty.

Under the retirement guidelines, a General retires at 62 years, a Lieutenant-General at 61 years, a Major-General at 59 years and a Brigadier at 57 years.

The law further states that the retirement age for a General may be amended through legislation based on recommendations made by the Defence Council