Palestinian envoys urge US to stop Israeli annexation plans

Palestinian diplomats have appealed to the United States to use its influence to halt what they describe as Israel’s ongoing annexation of Palestinian territories, warning that continued settlement expansion and military operations could deepen tensions across the Middle East and undermine prospects for peace.

The call was made on Thursday by Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour, who addressed reporters alongside representatives from Arab and Muslim countries at the UN headquarters.

Mansour urged Washington to intervene and prevent further territorial expansion, arguing that the current trajectory risks prolonging instability in the region.

“I know that President (Donald) Trump is capable, and he has the tools to stop Netanyahu in his tracks, in order not to keep the whole region in turmoil and to move in the direction of peace and justice, that is why the majority of us are working with them,” he highlighted.

His remarks were backed by the Arab Group, which issued a statement expressing concern over what it called a rapidly worsening situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The group warned that recent Israeli actions go beyond isolated incidents and instead reflect a broader effort to cement permanent control over Palestinian land while reshaping realities on the ground.

“Israel's recent measures are not isolated incidents, but rather part of a coordinated strategy to entrench permanent control over the Palestinian land and alter the demographic and geographic reality on the ground and eliminate the possibility of the independent state of Palestine as a sovereign, viable and contiguous state in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolution,” a joint Arab Group statement stated.

According to the bloc, the proposed E1 settlement plan presents a major threat to the creation of an independent Palestinian state and could further weaken chances for a negotiated peace settlement.

The Arab Group called for the reversal of measures it views as illegal and rejected any attempts to alter the legal or demographic status of territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.

The statement also criticised continued settlement construction, forced displacement of Palestinians, and actions affecting United Nations agencies, including restrictions targeting the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem.

It argued that such actions weaken international safeguards and violate obligations established under various UN resolutions.

The group further pointed to legal findings by the International Court of Justice, saying Israel’s prolonged control over Palestinian territories breaches international law.

“The sustained abuse by Israel of its position as an occupying power through annexation and assertion of permanent control over occupied Palestinian territory and continued frustration of the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination violates fundamental principles of international law and renders Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territory unlawful,” the statement added.

The Arab Group also called on governments and international actors to uphold their legal responsibilities by refusing to recognise territorial acquisition by force and ensuring accountability for violations of international law.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, the bloc said expanded military control and restrictions on humanitarian access have created a worsening humanitarian crisis, affecting civilians' access to essential services and protection.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation joined the calls, urging the UN Security Council to take urgent action to stop settlement expansion, forced displacement and other measures it considers unlawful.

The meeting concluded with renewed pressure on the Security Council to respond as concerns grow over settlement activity, territorial control and the humanitarian situation across the occupied Palestinian territories.