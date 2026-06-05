State reveals 1,636 children missing as lawmakers question trafficking response

Alarm over the rising number of missing children and growing human trafficking cases is a national issue as it took center stage for discussions as the National Assembly Special Funds Accounts Committee (SFAC) scrutinised the management of the National Assistance Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons during a review of the Auditor-General’s report for the 2021/2022 financial year.

The Committee, chaired by Vice Chairperson Rahim Dawood, questioned the department over delays in operationalising the Fund, governance gaps and the country’s preparedness in protecting trafficking victims, particularly women and children.

Appearing before the Committee on Thursday, Principal Secretary for Social Protection Caren Ageng’o responded to concerns raised by Members regarding the management and operations of the Fund, including ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking and support victims.

During the session, Members sought clarification on the status of missing children in the country where the department informed the Committee that 1,636 children are currently reported missing cautioning against linking all the cases to kidnapping, explaining that some of the children are in care institutions while others have since been reunited with their families.

Officials further noted that cases of missing children may also arise from parental neglect and other family-related challenges.

Director of Children Services in the State Department for Children Services, Marygorret Mogaka told the lawmakers that trafficking trends in Kenya indicate that more women are trafficked across international borders, while children account for the majority of trafficking cases within the country.

The committee MPs also questioned the Ministry over delays in operationalising key components of the Fund and sought explanations as to why the process had taken several years.

PS Ageng’o acknowledged that there had been an anomaly on the Ministry’s part but assured the Committee that the matter had since been addressed and corrective measures put in place.

“There had been an anomaly on the Ministry’s part, but corrective measures have since been implemented to address the issues raised.” PS Ageng'o admitted.

She added,“Not all reported missing children cases are linked to kidnapping, as some children are in care institutions while others have been reunited with their families.”

The Committee further examined governance concerns highlighted in the Auditor-General’s report, including the lack of an approved Board Charter and issues surrounding the prolonged acting appointment of the Fund Secretary.

Officials explained that a draft Board Charter had already been prepared and would be validated and adopted once a new Board is constituted.

On the appointment of the Fund Secretary, the Ministry clarified that the arrangement is provided for under the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act, which allows the Secretary to the Board to be appointed from among officers serving within the Ministry.

Rahim Dawood underscored the need to strengthen interventions aimed at protecting victims of trafficking, particularly women and children, while ensuring prudent utilisation of resources allocated to support them.

“The Committee is keen on ensuring resources allocated to support victims of trafficking are utilised prudently and effectively.” Dawood said.

He added, “Lawmakers are concerned about delays in operationalising the Fund and want faster action to strengthen victim support programmes.”

The Committee is expected to follow up on the implementation of audit recommendations as part of its oversight mandate.