Don't force students to sit exams, PS Bitok tells school heads

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has urged school administrators to stop forcing learners to sit examinations when they express concerns about preparedness, linking growing student pressure and anxiety to recent unrest witnessed in some secondary schools across the country.

Speaking on Thursday during the prize-giving ceremony at Kenya High School in Nairobi, Bitok said schools should adopt more flexible approaches when handling learners, particularly during examination periods, to prevent tensions from escalating into destructive incidents.

According to the PS, some of the disturbances reported in schools can be avoided if administrators engage students through dialogue and pay closer attention to their concerns instead of relying solely on traditional management methods.

"We are not saying students should not do exams, especially the county-based mocks. What we are saying is that if students express anxieties or say they're not ready, there is no point in forcing them," Bitok said.

"You'd rather postpone the tests than have a burnt-down institution."

His remarks come at a time when several schools have reported cases of student unrest, prompting fresh debate among education stakeholders about the need to strengthen support systems for learners and address mental health challenges within learning institutions.

Bitok said school leaders must recognise that today's learners are different from previous generations and require management approaches that reflect changing realities.

He noted that students are increasingly aware of their rights and freedoms and are more willing to raise concerns about issues affecting them.

"We must appreciate that learners today are different. They are highly enlightened and sensitive about their rights and freedoms. School leadership must evolve to respond to this reality," he said.

The PS called on schools to strengthen student leadership structures and create meaningful opportunities for learners to voice their concerns before frustrations build up and lead to unrest.

He also encouraged institutions to invest in guidance and counselling services, mentorship programmes and psychosocial support to help students cope with challenges they may face while in school.

Bitok said maintaining open communication between learners and school management remains one of the most effective ways of preventing conflicts and maintaining stability in schools.

"Dialogue must always take precedence over destruction. We encourage learners to use the existing channels of engagement within their schools and work closely with teachers and school management in resolving any concerns," he said.

The remarks point to a broader approach by the Ministry of Education in addressing school unrest, with greater emphasis being placed on student welfare, mental health support and conflict resolution rather than punitive responses alone.

Despite the recent incidents, Bitok ruled out the possibility of an unscheduled midterm break, maintaining that disruptions have only affected a small number of schools while learning continues normally across the country.

"We have no plans for unscheduled closure of schools. Learning is continuing normally in 99 per cent of our schools while only around 0.8 per cent of our schools have issues," he said.

"Our focus is on addressing the challenges in the few affected institutions while ensuring that all learners continue with their education without disruption."

To improve safety and oversight in learning institutions, the PS announced that the ministry has commenced a nationwide inspection of school facilities and safety standards.

He revealed that 400 additional quality assurance officers have been recruited and deployed, increasing the total number of officers across the country to 1,000.

The officers will support ongoing safety audits aimed at improving preparedness, strengthening response mechanisms and ensuring schools provide secure and supportive environments for learners.

"We want every learner to study in a safe, secure and supportive environment. The ongoing safety audit will help us strengthen preparedness, improve institutional response mechanisms and enhance the welfare of learners across all institutions," Bitok said.