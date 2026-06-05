Zelensky calls for face-to-face meeting with Putin to end Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has renewed efforts to end the war with Russia by calling for a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, arguing that personal engagement between the two leaders offers the best chance of securing peace after more than four years of conflict.

In an open letter addressed to Putin, Zelensky urged the Russian leader to agree to face-to-face negotiations and support a full ceasefire for the duration of any talks.

He said waiting for the war to once again become the main focus of the United States would be a mistake, insisting that progress could only be achieved through direct discussions between Kyiv and Moscow.

The Kremlin confirmed that it had received the letter and said Putin would be briefed on its contents.

Zelensky's appeal comes as efforts to secure a ceasefire have stalled in recent months. Previous negotiations held in Geneva, Abu Dhabi and Istanbul failed to produce a breakthrough, while fighting and long-range strikes have continued across both countries.

In the letter, which runs to more than 1,800 words, Zelensky acknowledged the heavy toll the conflict has taken on Ukraine.

“It is not as if we in Ukraine are concerned about the fate of Russian soldiers after everything your war has brought to our country.

“But I do care about Ukrainians. We are losing our people, and every loss is painful to us.”

The Ukrainian leader also claimed that ordinary Russians were increasingly feeling the effects of the conflict through drone and missile attacks, fuel shortages and rising prices.

“Do not be afraid to take the path out of this war. That is the main thing that is required of you now,” he implored.

He added that Ukraine was proposing to end the war “through direct engagement between us”.

Zelensky further noted that while the United States was currently focused on developments involving Iran, it would be “wrong to simply wait” until the conflict in Europe returns to the centre of Washington’s attention.

He suggested that any meeting between the two leaders could be held in a neutral country such as Switzerland or Turkey.

The letter was released as Putin attended a major economic forum in St Petersburg. A day earlier, Ukraine had launched a drone strike on the outskirts of the city, an incident Zelensky referenced in his message as “paying a visit”.

Elsewhere, Russian-backed authorities in occupied Crimea accused Ukraine of carrying out attacks that killed four people in Simferopol. Ukraine, however, said its forces had targeted a fuel depot.

Speaking to foreign journalists in St Petersburg before reviewing the letter, Putin said he remained open to reaching an agreement with Ukraine but maintained that compromises would be necessary.

“I am certainly prepared and willing to reach an agreement with Ukraine,” he said.

However, Putin also questioned Zelensky's legitimacy as Ukraine's leader and suggested legal experts should determine whether he remained an authorised representative of the country.

“Whether Mr Zelensky is a legitimate representative of Ukraine, this is a question for the lawyers, for a legal analyses.”

The Russian president also indicated that he still wanted control of the entire Donbas region and suggested European leaders could persuade Ukraine to give up the territory.

Zelensky rejected that position in his letter, accusing Putin of repeatedly extending timelines for capturing parts of Ukraine. Referring specifically to the Donetsk region, he wrote: “You will not capture it”.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the possibility of direct talks between the two leaders and argued that Washington had played an important role in encouraging diplomatic engagement.

“I’m glad that they’re maybe talking about meeting. I think we had a lot to do with that.

“I think it would be great if they met. They should. Get it done.”

Asked what concessions might be required from both sides, Trump declined to elaborate.

“I’d rather not say,” he said, adding: “I want them each to make certain compromises, and I think they’re going to do it.”

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticised Washington’s approach to the conflict, saying the Trump administration's position on Ukraine was similar to that of its European allies.

“Biden’s war has become Trump’s war”, Lavrov said.