Kenya, South Africa sign six cooperation deals as Ruto pushes for stronger trade ties

President William Ruto and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa have pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation and accelerate trade between their countries following high-level talks during Ruto's state visit to South Africa.

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, President Ruto described the visit as an opportunity to strengthen relations between two of Africa's leading economies and advance a shared vision for continental development.

“This State Visit is both a celebration of how far we have come and a frank conversation about how much further we must go and how much faster we must move,” Ruto said after bilateral discussions with President Ramaphosa.

The two leaders reviewed the state of relations between Kenya and South Africa and agreed on measures aimed at boosting economic cooperation, trade and investment.

During the visit, the two countries witnessed the signing of six agreements covering trade facilitation, shipping and maritime cooperation, gender equality and women's empowerment, technical and vocational education, arts and heritage, and sports and recreation.

Ruto said the agreements would provide a stronger foundation for expanding cooperation and enhancing people-to-people ties.

The President also announced plans to elevate the Joint Commission for Cooperation into a Strategic Partnership Framework, describing it as a more comprehensive mechanism for advancing bilateral relations.

Trade featured prominently in the discussions, with the leaders noting a significant increase in commerce between the two countries. According to Ruto, bilateral trade rose from $590 million in 2024 to $650 million in 2025, representing growth of more than 10 per cent within a year.

“This momentum must be sustained and accelerated,” Ruto said, while acknowledging the existence of tariff and non-tariff barriers, limited market access and regulatory constraints that continue to hinder trade.

He said the two governments had directed their trade ministers to address the challenges through the implementation of recommendations made by the Seventh Joint Trade Committee.

The leaders also committed to leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Tripartite Alliance framework to unlock new opportunities for businesses and investors across the continent.

On tourism and movement of people, Ruto welcomed the visa-free regime introduced in 2023, saying it had strengthened cultural exchange, trade and tourism.

South African authorities reported that Kenyan arrivals increased by 18.7 per cent following the introduction of the 90-day visa-free entry policy, with 58,376 Kenyans visiting South Africa in 2025—the highest annual figure on record.

Beyond economic issues, the two presidents reaffirmed their commitment to peace, security and multilateral cooperation, emphasizing the need for Africa to play a greater role in shaping global affairs.

“We are not asking to be admitted to someone else's architecture. We are asserting our rightful place among the architects of the new global order,” Ruto said, calling for greater African unity and influence on the international stage.