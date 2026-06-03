Opposition MPs accuse Ruto of propaganda politics in blistering open letter

Opposition leaders have in an open letter to President William Ruto, accused his administration of prioritising political propaganda over governance, urging him to take direct responsibility for the country's economic, social and constitutional challenges.

In the letter dated June 3, the leaders who included elected MPs allied to the United Opposition outfit said they were responding to a recent statement by senior officials of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) directed at former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The leaders argued that because UDA officials were acting under the authority of the party leader, the responsibility for the contents of the statement ultimately rested with President Ruto.

“The Presidency carries both authority and accountability. A President may delegate functions, but he cannot delegate responsibility,” the letter states.

The leaders described the UDA statement as “reckless, insulting, diversionary and deeply disappointing,” claiming it reflected an administration struggling to respond to growing public frustration over economic hardships and governance concerns.

They accused the ruling party of reviving divisive political narratives and warned against rhetoric that could undermine national cohesion.

“The Constitution was designed to unite Kenyans, not divide them,” the letter says, adding that leaders should avoid political messaging that risks reopening historical wounds linked to past electoral conflicts.

The signatories referenced the violence that followed the 2007 General Election, arguing that Kenya’s 2010 Constitution was enacted to prevent the country from returning to such divisions.

They further reminded the President of his constitutional obligation to serve as a symbol of national unity.

“As President, your oath of office obligates you to be a symbol of national unity, not a participant in division,” the letter reads.

The leaders also criticised what they described as an increasing tendency by the administration to allow party officials and political surrogates to respond to major national issues instead of addressing them directly from the highest office.

“Questions touching on the economy, public debt, healthcare, constitutional freedoms, national cohesion and the future of the Republic deserve answers from the nation’s highest office,” they said.

The letter also raised concerns about Cabinet Secretaries engaging in partisan political activities, warning that such conduct risks blurring the distinction between the State and the ruling party.

According to the authors, Cabinet Secretaries should focus on implementing government policy professionally and impartially rather than participating in political mobilisation.

A significant section of the letter focused on President Ruto’s role in the previous Jubilee administration, where he served as Deputy President for ten years.

The signatories argued that the current administration cannot distance itself from challenges inherited from the past because Ruto was part of the government that presided over many of those policies and decisions.

“You cannot sit at the dining table for ten years, enjoy the meal, then later claim you were merely passing by the kitchen,” the letter states.

The leaders questioned why the ruling party continued to target former President Kenyatta years after he left office, suggesting it was an attempt to shift attention away from current governance challenges.

They cited concerns over the cost of living, unemployment, healthcare reforms, taxation, public debt and education, arguing that many Kenyans are struggling despite promises made during the 2022 election campaign.

“Kenyans were promised lower taxes, cheaper unga, affordable fuel, jobs for the youth, affordable healthcare, dignity for hustlers and a government that would understand ordinary suffering,” the letter says.

The signatories also expressed concern over allegations of police excesses, abductions and the use of intimidation against critics and protesters. They called for respect for constitutional freedoms, including the rights to free expression, assembly and political participation.

The letter further accused the administration of failing to fully respect court orders, citing the recent controversy surrounding a proposed Ebola quarantine facility in Laikipia as an example of tensions between government action and judicial directives.

“Court orders are not suggestions. They are binding directives issued in the name of the people of Kenya,” the authors wrote.

On economic matters, the leaders challenged the government's claims of economic recovery, arguing that ordinary citizens continue to face high living costs, rising taxes and joblessness.

“A mother in the market does not feed her children with propaganda. A boda boda rider does not fuel his motorcycle with blame games,” the letter states.

The signatories concluded by urging President Ruto to focus on governance rather than political battles, insisting that Kenyans would ultimately judge his administration by improvements in their daily lives.

“Stop blaming retired leaders. Stop campaigning against the past. Start governing the present,” they said.

The letter ends with a direct appeal to the President, stating: “Kenyans did not elect you to write angry letters to Uhuru Kenyatta. They elected you to lower the cost of living, create jobs, support farmers, improve healthcare, strengthen education, protect constitutional freedoms and restore hope.”