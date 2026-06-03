EACC arrests Nyamira County Assembly Clerk over alleged Sh30 million tender irregularities

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the Clerk of the Nyamira County Assembly, Duke Simeon Onyari, over alleged procurement irregularities linked to a multimillion-shilling tender for the construction of an office block at the county assembly.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, the commission said the arrest follows investigations into the alleged irregular award of Tender No. CAN/T/027/2017–2021 to Jetta Builders Ltd, despite the firm not being the lowest evaluated bidder.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the Clerk of the Nyamira County Assembly, Duke Simeon Onyari, over alleged procurement irregularities in the award of a tender for the construction of an office block at the County Assembly of Nyamira,” the statement read in part.

According to EACC, preliminary investigations established that the procurement process unlawfully conferred a financial benefit of Sh30,187,396 to the contractor, resulting in a corresponding loss of public funds.

The commission stated that the case relates to violations in public procurement procedures that govern the use of taxpayer resources in county projects.

“The investigation established that the decision unlawfully conferred a financial benefit of KES 30,187,396 to the contractor, resulting in a corresponding loss of public funds,” EACC said.

Following completion of investigations, the commission forwarded the inquiry file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which reviewed the evidence and approved criminal charges against several suspects.

Those charged include Duke Simeon Onyari, the Clerk of the Nyamira County Assembly; Leonard Kevin Nyamasege, Deputy Clerk/Director of Finance and Accounts; David Nyarango Ombego, Deputy Clerk/Director of Legislative, Legal Procedure and Committee Services; Joyce Onyiego, Director of Monitoring and Evaluation; Eric Ongúti Ayuka, Infrastructure Officer; and Simon Ondari Ogecha, also an Infrastructure Officer.

EACC said the suspects face multiple charges, including abuse of office, willful failure to comply with procurement laws governing public funds, and negligence in the discharge of official duties.

“Upon conclusion of investigations, EACC forwarded the inquiry file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who reviewed the evidence and approved criminal charges against the following suspects,” the statement noted.

The commission further confirmed that upon arrest, Onyari was processed at the EACC South Nyanza Regional Office in Kisii ahead of his arraignment in court.

Authorities also called on the remaining suspects who have not yet been apprehended to present themselves to the commission for processing.

“Meanwhile, the Commission calls upon the remaining suspects to report to the EACC South Nyanza Regional Office in Kisii or any nearest EACC office,” the statement added.

The commission listed the remaining individuals as Leonard Kevin Nyamasege, David Nyarango Ombego, Joyce Onyiego, Eric Ongúti Ayuka, and Simon Ondari Ogecha.

EACC emphasised that the suspects will face prosecution over their alleged roles in the procurement process, which is under scrutiny for irregular award procedures and violation of public finance management laws.

“The suspects are facing various charges, including Abuse of Office, Willful Failure to Comply with the Law Relating to the Management of Public Funds, and Negligence of Official Duty,” the statement read.

The anti-graft agency reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public resources and ensuring accountability in public service.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to safeguarding public resources and holding accountable all persons involved in corruption and economic crimes,” it said.

The arrest adds to ongoing anti-corruption enforcement efforts targeting alleged misuse of public funds in county governments, particularly in procurement processes involving infrastructure projects.