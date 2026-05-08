EACC arrests 11 over alleged Sh85 million theft at Eldama Ravine NG-CDF

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the alleged loss of Sh85 million from the Eldama Ravine NG-CDF, with investigators claiming the money was withdrawn unlawfully and disguised as spending on monitoring and evaluation activities.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said the arrests followed investigations into claims of misuse of public funds allocated to Eldama Ravine Constituency between the 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 financial years.

In a statement released on Thursday, the commission said the suspects include officials serving in the NG-CDF Committee as well as officers attached to the sub-county administration who are accused of embezzling public money meant for development projects.

According to the agency, the inquiry began after a complaint was filed alleging that millions of shillings allocated to the constituency could not be accounted for, resulting in a number of projects failing to take off.

EACC said records obtained during the investigation showed the constituency received Sh369,052,479 from the NG-CDF Board during the three financial years under review.

The commission further stated that while only Sh11,506,173 had been approved for monitoring and evaluation activities, investigators established that Sh85,002,440 was instead withdrawn in cash and recorded as monitoring and evaluation expenditure.

“Investigations further revealed that although Kes 11,506,173 had been budgeted for Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) activities over the three financial years, a total of Kes 85,002,440 was irregularly withdrawn in cash from the constituency's NG-CDF account disguised as M&E expenditure,” the commission said.

After concluding investigations, EACC submitted the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who gave approval for 13 suspects to be charged.

Those facing prosecution include Fund Account Manager Geofrey Koech, former Koibatek Sub-County Accountant Solomon Mwaura Kiratu, NG-CDF Committee chairman Joseph Kibor Aiyabei and former committee secretary Ann Mwihaki Mwangi.

Others named are Dickson Kiplagat Chelimo, a clerical assistant at NG-CDF Eldama Ravine; Peter Kiptanui and Evans Kiprono Keter, who worked as accounts clerks at the constituency office; Stephen Kipyegon Bundotich, the ICT officer at Eldama Ravine NG-CDF; and Evans Kipngetich Kiptoo, a clerk at the National Treasury in Koibatek Sub-County.

The list also includes Musa Kiplagat Ngetich from the Office of the President in West Pokot District Office, former Koibatek Sub-County Accountant Walter Zali Avihama, Kipruto Yegon, a clerk at the National Treasury in Koibatek Sub-County, and Anthony Cherogony Toroitich, who also served as a clerk at the same office.

EACC said 11 suspects had already been apprehended and taken to the commission’s South Rift Regional Office in Nakuru for processing before being presented in court.

They are expected to face charges related to abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an economic crime, fraudulent acquisition of public property, failure to comply with laws governing public funds, false accounting by a public officer and negligence of official duty.

The commission also asked Solomon Mwaura Kiratu and Ann Mwihaki Mwangi, who are yet to be arrested, to report to the nearest EACC office.

The statement was signed by EACC Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Abdi A. Mohamud.