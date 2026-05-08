Senators question Sakaja over alleged harassment of Old Ngara tenants

A Senate committee has directed Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to investigate claims that county officials could be behind questionable attempts to remove tenants from Old Ngara Estate and reallocate the houses, following complaints of forced evictions and disputed rent records.

The matter came up before the Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee during a session held on Thursday, where lawmakers questioned the county government over the treatment of residents living in the estate.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 8, 2026, the Parliament of Kenya said the committee examined allegations of unlawful evictions, confusion over rent accounts and claims that some county officers may have been involved in efforts to repossess houses occupied by long-term tenants.

Committee chairperson Veronica Maina told the governor that residents had waited too long for clarification on the housing dispute and deserved fair treatment from the county administration.

“Governor, this committee is glad you are finally here. The residents of Old Ngara deserve answers on the evictions, on the accounts, and on how the county intends to treat its most vulnerable tenants going forward,” she said.

Sakaja, who tabled written submissions before senators, dismissed claims that he had ignored summons issued by the committee, insisting there had only been a communication breakdown.

“I did not disrespect this honourable committee. My administration cannot and will not carry out inhumane evictions,” Sakaja told senators.

The governor, however, maintained that some tenants had failed to honour their rent obligations, saying the problem had continued to deny the county large amounts of revenue.

“Tenants must meet their obligations. Impunity in rent payment has denied the county billions in revenue, a persistent audit query my administration cannot condone,” he added.

During the session, senators questioned whether certain county officers could be pushing tenants out in order to benefit from the houses.

Kitui Senator Dan Maanzo asked the governor to investigate the conduct of county staff linked to the complaints, saying the allegations raised serious concerns.

“We need you to investigate your own staff. There is a credible concern that some officers have vested interests in these properties. That would explain why tenants with proof of payment are still being evicted. This committee wants accountability,” Maanzo stated.

Sakaja later told the committee that the county government would carry out a full reconciliation of tenant records and set up complaint desks at City Hall and within the estate to address disputes raised by affected residents.

The committee further insisted that tenants who were unlawfully evicted should be compensated and their grievances addressed.

“Governor, we expect full reconciliation of these accounts. And where tenants were evicted illegally, restitution must follow. No one should lose their home unlawfully and walk away without remedy,” Senator Maina said.

Members of the Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi on May 7, 2026PHOTO/SENATE Members of the Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi on May 7, 2026PHOTO/SENATE

Affidavits tabled before the committee allege that county officials, accompanied by unidentified individuals, forcefully entered homes, broke doors, ransacked property, looted valuables and evicted tenants despite existing court orders.

More than 1,000 residents obtained temporary relief after the High Court suspended the planned eviction and sale of the land pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The Ngara Railway Southern Zone Residents Association moved to court seeking to block the eviction, arguing that the Kenya Railways Corporation Benefits Scheme’s intended actions were unlawful and violated the rule of law.

In their petition, the residents said they are former employees and retirees of the Kenya Railways Corporation who have lived in the estate for decades, with some residing there for nearly 50 years. Others, they said, are elderly residents who have never known another home.

The residents further claimed they were informed through their chairman that the eviction would take place on May 6, with only a verbal notice allegedly issued on April 16. They added that on April 17, they saw a newspaper advertisement indicating that the property had been put up for sale.

“The petitioner avers that the alleged intended sale is illegal as the legality of the current trustees to hold office is currently under challenge before the high court,” the court documents read.

The petitioners argued that the estate is home to more than 200 households and over 1,000 people, including tenants, retirees, workers, businesses, schools and places of worship established within the community.

They also contended that proper eviction notices were never issued and that the planned eviction was being disguised as a sale. The residents maintained that they were excluded from the decision-making process despite holding leases and membership ties to the scheme, and argued that the move violated constitutional protections, including the right to dignity and security of the person.